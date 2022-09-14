ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indictments announced for alleged cyberattack attempt on Children's Hospital

BOSTON - Three Iranian nationals have been indicted for allegedly planning a "despicable" cyberattack on Boston Children's Hospital and other targets, FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Wednesday.

Mansour Ahmadi, Ahmad Khatibi Aghda and Amir Hossein Nickaein Ravari "engaged in a pattern of hacking, cyber-theft, and extortion largely for personal gain," Wray said. All three live in Iran.

"They were looking to steal information, encrypt networks, and sell private data, all in the hopes of persuading victims to pay sizeable ransoms," he said. "In addition to targeting victims here in the U.S. the defendants also targeted companies and entities around the world, including in their own country of Iran, demonstrating that few targets were off-limits."

During a speech at Boston College in June, Wray said that hackers sponsored by the Iranian government "tried to conduct one of the most despicable cyberattacks I've ever seen, right here in Boston" in the summer of 2021.

He said a report from an intelligence partner indicated that Children's was about to be targeted, and the hospital was immediately notified.

"Quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids who depended on it," he said.

Wray also said Wednesday that the FBI is issuing a joint cybersecurity advisory with law enforcement and intelligence partners to call out "the broader threat posed by cyber actors affiliated with the Government of Iran who have actively targeted victims in the United States including critical infrastructure."

