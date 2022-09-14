ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones a full participant at Wednesday's practice

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Bill Belichick on Steelers' defense ahead of Week 2 matchup 00:54

FOXBORO -- The Patriots hit the practice field behind Gillette Stadium for the first time of Week 2 on Wednesday. Quarterback Mac Jones was front and center for the session.

Jones was listed as a full participant despite his back injury on Wednesday's practice report, as the Patriots prepare for their Sunday tilt against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. By all accounts the quarterback looked pretty normal as he did some serious stretching before throwing some short passes while cameras were allowed to roll.

Seeing the quarterback on the field is a good sign that he'll be able to go Sunday against the Steelers after he dealt with back spasms during New England's Week 1 loss in Miami. Jones was under heavy pressure from the Dolphins' defense throughout the Week 1 defeat last Sunday, and had to undergo X-rays on his back after the game. He didn't talk with the media in Miami, but held a Zoom session with reporters on Monday and expressed optimism that he'd be able to play in Week 2.

On Wednesday, he said that he's good to play on Sunday.

"Everything feels good. Just keeping it warm and throwing the football," said Jones, who said he's undergoing his normal treatment plan this week.

The second-year QB was 21-for-30 with 231 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Week 1. He was only sacked twice by the Miami defense, but took some heavy hits throughout the game.

Safety Adrian Phillips , who had to leave Week 1 with a rib injury, was one of four players limited at Wednesday's practice, along with safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), guard Cole Strange (shoulder), and cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle). Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley was the lone player missing from the session, sidelined because of a toe injury.

Tune in to Patriots-Steelers Sunday afternoon on WBZ-TV -- your television home of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins Wednesday night with Patriots 1st Down at 9:30 p.m. on TV38, and continues Friday with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV. Sunday's coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Steelers get underway at 1 p.m., and after the game tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter over on TV38!

CBS Boston

Pats outlast Steelers, earn first win of 2022

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots earned their first victory of the 2022 season, outlasting the Steelers 17-14 in Pittsburgh.Things got awfully tight in the end, with Pittsburgh closing an 11-point deficit to just three points just seconds into the fourth quarter. But the Patriots' defense forced a critical three-and-out, and the New England ground game drained the clock with an impressive drive to end the game."Great team win. It wasn't just one phase of the game," quarterback Mac Jones said after the victory. "The offensive line played amazing."Jones completed 21 of his 35 passes for 252 yards, with one...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Patriots playing 500th game of Robert Kraft era

BOSTON -- Sunday marks a milestone for Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as the team will be playing its 500th game since he took over as owner way back in 1994.It's a stretch that has obviously been quite successful for New England, and the six banners that hang above the south end zone at Gillette Stadium are permanent reminders of that fact.Since Kraft took control of the team in 1994, the Patriots own a 308-142 record in the regular season, with 19 AFC East titles. In the playoffs, the Patriots have gone 33-16 under Kraft. That includes, of course, the aforementioned...
NFL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand skates for first time since hip surgery

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand is still a long way from rejoining the Bruins lineup. But the winger took an important first step on Friday, hitting the ice for some light skating at Warrior Ice Arena.Under the watchful eye of the Bruins training staff, Marchand skated for the first time Friday since undergoing offseason hip surgery four months ago. He said Thursday that he would be taking things slow, and that was certainly the case on Friday. For the most part, it looked like Marchand was going in slow motion. That was all by design.And he wasn't the only one on...
BOSTON, MA
