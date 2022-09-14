Mac Jones a full participant at Wednesday's practice

Bill Belichick on Steelers' defense ahead of Week 2 matchup 00:54

FOXBORO -- The Patriots hit the practice field behind Gillette Stadium for the first time of Week 2 on Wednesday. Quarterback Mac Jones was front and center for the session.

Jones was listed as a full participant despite his back injury on Wednesday's practice report, as the Patriots prepare for their Sunday tilt against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. By all accounts the quarterback looked pretty normal as he did some serious stretching before throwing some short passes while cameras were allowed to roll.

Seeing the quarterback on the field is a good sign that he'll be able to go Sunday against the Steelers after he dealt with back spasms during New England's Week 1 loss in Miami. Jones was under heavy pressure from the Dolphins' defense throughout the Week 1 defeat last Sunday, and had to undergo X-rays on his back after the game. He didn't talk with the media in Miami, but held a Zoom session with reporters on Monday and expressed optimism that he'd be able to play in Week 2.

On Wednesday, he said that he's good to play on Sunday.

"Everything feels good. Just keeping it warm and throwing the football," said Jones, who said he's undergoing his normal treatment plan this week.

The second-year QB was 21-for-30 with 231 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Week 1. He was only sacked twice by the Miami defense, but took some heavy hits throughout the game.

Safety Adrian Phillips , who had to leave Week 1 with a rib injury, was one of four players limited at Wednesday's practice, along with safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), guard Cole Strange (shoulder), and cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle). Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley was the lone player missing from the session, sidelined because of a toe injury.

Tune in to Patriots-Steelers Sunday afternoon on WBZ-TV -- your television home of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins Wednesday night with Patriots 1st Down at 9:30 p.m. on TV38, and continues Friday with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV. Sunday's coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Steelers get underway at 1 p.m., and after the game tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter over on TV38!