Winnebago Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting a Pregnant Woman in Mankato
A Winnebago man is accused of kicking a pregnant woman’s door, assaulting her and threatening her. Thirty three year old Donald Terrience Thomas III, was charged Thursday with felony counts of 1st degree burglary, domestic assault and threats of violence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Mankato...
Elysian Woman Died in UTV Accident on Thursday Night, Mapleton Man Faces Charges in Her Death
An Elysian woman was killed in a UTV crash Thursday nigh and a man faces criminal charged in her death. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at 11:41pm to the crash south of Mapleton near the intersection of County Road 7 and 105th St. Initial reports indicated that a male was asking for help with a female trapped under at UTV.
