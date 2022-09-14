Read full article on original website
wild941.com
Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?
Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
What's in a traditional 'Tampa' Cuban Sandwich?
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
cohaitungchi.com
18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida
Tampa Bay is located on the central west coast of Florida and includes the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater areas. You are reading: Free things to do in tampa fl for adults | 18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida. This major metropolitan area is rich...
Good Intentions debuts in St. Pete, Mochinut opens in Pinellas Park, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
Ybor City lost its Buffalo Wild Wings, too.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
thatssotampa.com
Major Anime Convention comes to St. Pete this weekend
This wild Anime Convention is 100% worth the drive to neighboring St. Petersburg. In Tampa, we have Comic Con. If you love the immersion into global pop culture iconography, then you’re in for a treat at this one-of-a-kind Anime celebration. The ultimate display of cosplay, and all things Anime takes over the St. Pete Coliseum September 17 and 18. The festivities will include a star-studded lineup of voice actors, a vibrant fan art fest, a cosplay competition that will surely be captivating, and an extraordinarily unique anime-theme TikTok Film Festival.
813area.com
Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?
Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
thatssotampa.com
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
wild941.com
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
Members of Wu-Tang Clan are going to be on both sides of Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Not Method Man though.
‘No lines on this ride’: Ominous cloud forms near Disney World
Guests at Disney World, Florida, appeared frightened as a large funnel-shaped cloud loomed in dark skies above the resort on Thursday.
unusualplaces.org
Hidden places to discover in Tampa
Often overlooked in favor of the glitz and glam of Miami or the theme park delights of Orlando, Tampa is one of Florida’s most underrated destinations. Written off for years thanks to a (largely unfair) sketchy reputation, Tampa has hit the headlines in the last few years, thanks to a booming food and live music scene, its unsung natural beauty, and its awesome climate. Hosting (and winning!) the Super Bowl in 2021 didn’t hurt either! These days, this long-misunderstood Florida gem is now beginning to get the attention it deserves. So if you are cruising from Florida and want to see what all the fuss is about, why not take a few days to explore Florida’s third-largest city? Here are some of the best hidden places to discover in Tampa.
Beach Beacon
Alicia Keys sells out Hard Rock show in Tampa
TAMPA — Alicia Keys will perform Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. For information, visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. In the midst of back-to-back, sold-out shows from New...
‘It’s so scary’: University of Tampa students react to student death
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong around 1 a.m. September 17. Tampa Police said the male student was shot by the driver of the car, who feared for his life.
U-Haul says human error to blame for couple’s missing truck in Tampa Bay move
U-Haul has issued a statement after a Tampa Bay couple's truck went missing with all their belongings inside, taking responsibility as a company for a "clerical mistake."
‘You matter’: St. Pete suicide survivor spreads message of hope across Tampa Bay
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is an iconic landmark in Tampa Bay. Its beauty is remarkable, its stature breathtaking -- but this inspiring bridge also casts a shadow.
wild941.com
Tampa College Student Shot After Attempting To Get Into Car
A fatal shooting occurred in Tampa’s SoHo area early Saturday night (Sept. 7th). According to News Channel 8, a University Tampa student was enjoying a night out with his friends until it took a turn for the worst, as he was fatally shot. Officers say, the student was taking...
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
