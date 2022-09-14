ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?

Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida

Tampa Bay is located on the central west coast of Florida and includes the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater areas. You are reading: Free things to do in tampa fl for adults | 18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida. This major metropolitan area is rich...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Major Anime Convention comes to St. Pete this weekend

This wild Anime Convention is 100% worth the drive to neighboring St. Petersburg. In Tampa, we have Comic Con. If you love the immersion into global pop culture iconography, then you’re in for a treat at this one-of-a-kind Anime celebration. The ultimate display of cosplay, and all things Anime takes over the St. Pete Coliseum September 17 and 18. The festivities will include a star-studded lineup of voice actors, a vibrant fan art fest, a cosplay competition that will surely be captivating, and an extraordinarily unique anime-theme TikTok Film Festival.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?

Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood

Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
wild941.com

Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
TAMPA, FL
unusualplaces.org

Hidden places to discover in Tampa

Often overlooked in favor of the glitz and glam of Miami or the theme park delights of Orlando, Tampa is one of Florida’s most underrated destinations. Written off for years thanks to a (largely unfair) sketchy reputation, Tampa has hit the headlines in the last few years, thanks to a booming food and live music scene, its unsung natural beauty, and its awesome climate. Hosting (and winning!) the Super Bowl in 2021 didn’t hurt either! These days, this long-misunderstood Florida gem is now beginning to get the attention it deserves. So if you are cruising from Florida and want to see what all the fuss is about, why not take a few days to explore Florida’s third-largest city? Here are some of the best hidden places to discover in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Alicia Keys sells out Hard Rock show in Tampa

TAMPA — Alicia Keys will perform Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. For information, visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. In the midst of back-to-back, sold-out shows from New...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa College Student Shot After Attempting To Get Into Car

A fatal shooting occurred in Tampa’s SoHo area early Saturday night (Sept. 7th). According to News Channel 8, a University Tampa student was enjoying a night out with his friends until it took a turn for the worst, as he was fatally shot. Officers say, the student was taking...
TAMPA, FL

