A former Lawrence police officer charged with raping a woman in his patrol vehicle will now face a jury early next year after mediation failed to lead to a plea agreement. Jonathan M. Gardner, 42, is charged with one count of rape and 34 counts of official misconduct and unlawful acts concerning computers after a woman filed a complaint late last year with the Lawrence Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability. Gardner joined the LPD in June 2013 and remained on the force until an investigation of the charges began in November 2021.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO