Community voices
The pieces in this section are generally written by members of the Lawrence community and those who have close ties. In addition, the Times is offering some space for area organizations and organizers to provide updates and attempt to reach other folks who might share their mission. The Lawrence Times...
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2...
Learn about organized labor in Douglas County at event Saturday
A panel discussion Saturday morning will bring together leaders of several Lawrence and Douglas County-area labor unions. Matt Hall, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 696, will moderate the panel. The union represents workers of multiple City of Lawrence departments and numerous other local employee groups. The panel will feature representatives from:
Open enrollment for Kansas schools raises concerns about equity, representation and funding, local leaders say
Open enrollment in Kansas public schools will worsen existing inequities and funding issues as well as diminish the importance of voters’ representation on local school boards, some local leaders say. A provision allowing for open enrollment passed as part of a school funding bill in late April. Proponents have...
Public comment from the Sept. 14, 2022 Douglas County Commission meeting
Here’s an audio recording of general public comment from the Douglas County Commission’s Sept. 14, 2022 meeting, taken via the Zoom virtual meeting. The Douglas County Commission recently stopped recording general public comment during its meetings after one of its videos was flagged for COVID-19 misinformation and removed from the website. Those portions of the meetings are no longer included in the video meeting recordings that the county uploads to YouTube.
Emporia State receives green light to move rapidly with faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
Obituary: Wyatt Allen Hundley
Wyatt Allen Hundley, 71, of Baldwin City passed away September 12, 2022. He was born in Kansas City KS to Rozanne and Richard Hundley. They preceded him in death as did his infant son, Richie. He is survived by his daughter Christi (Tormod), son Tom (Karen), grandchildren Tommy, Kevin, Nathan, Aiden, Uriah, Archer and Thea, his brother Rick, sister-in-law Mae, and nephew Ryan. Wyatt’s family left the Kansas City area in 1963 and moved to Southern California. Wyatt proudly served his country in the Marine Corps after graduating from high school.
Just Food’s interim executive director leaving position; staff will report to board
A few months in as interim executive director of Just Food, Brett Salsbury has decided to return to his previous home of Las Vegas to pursue other career opportunities, according to a Wednesday news release from the organization. The staff of the Douglas County food bank will report directly to...
‘Tired of seeing friends and community members thrown into crisis,’ Bert Nash clients voice their concerns
Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center has scheduled two listening sessions for late September, but some clients are sounding off now. They say unfilled medications, a lack of available appointments, and unresponsiveness are keeping them from staying on track with their mental health care. On a hot morning in late...
DUI saturation patrol planned for Friday in Lawrence
Extra Lawrence police officers will be patrolling for impaired drivers this Friday, Sept. 16, according to a news release from the department. This patrol follows a special enforcement campaign that ran from late August through Labor Day weekend. The initiative will place extra officers in the field specifically looking for...
Celebration of life for Donald V. Binns
Join us on Sunday September 25th at the Prairie Park Nature Center shelter to celebrate the life of Don Binns. Please drop by anytime between 2pm and 5pm. This is a casual open house event. Refreshments will be available and feel free to bring something to share. Read Don’s full...
As Month of the Monarch continues, butterfly conservation efforts to be highlighted through events this weekend
Monarch butterflies arrive in Kansas mid-September each year, but the renowned species has recently been deemed endangered. Some events scheduled for this weekend in Lawrence will both celebrate and raise awareness of local monarch conservation efforts. Lawrence Parks and Recreation will host a free event, “Saving the Magnificent Monarch –...
Max Kautsch: Attorney General’s Office ignores plain text of Kansas open records law, sets poor example (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Ex-Lawrence police officer will face jury trial in on-duty rape case after mediation fails
A former Lawrence police officer charged with raping a woman in his patrol vehicle will now face a jury early next year after mediation failed to lead to a plea agreement. Jonathan M. Gardner, 42, is charged with one count of rape and 34 counts of official misconduct and unlawful acts concerning computers after a woman filed a complaint late last year with the Lawrence Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability. Gardner joined the LPD in June 2013 and remained on the force until an investigation of the charges began in November 2021.
