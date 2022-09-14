Read full article on original website
Olivia
2d ago
AS did each and every one of our people back then and I am proud of each and every one of you for your courage and persistence in spite of the racism and wrong done to you!! and we have people like Donald Trump trying to bring that same behavior back to America, by saying he wants to make America great again.. When any fool with half a brain knows the further back in time we go the worst things were for people of color.
Reply
2
Related
Another White Student Is In Trouble For Another ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign
Pine-Richland School District said it's investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student." The post Another White Student Is In Trouble For Another ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign appeared first on NewsOne.
‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut
A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
A black ambulance driver who sued for racism after his boss used the phrase 'ten a penny' has had his case thrown out by a judge. DHL boss Dan Price used the phrase to Matthew Johnson after the employee told him he was going on a month-long honeymoon just a month after joining the company.
LAW・
ohmymag.co.uk
Shock for the Duchess of Cornwall: Cousin Charles Villiers' body found in hotel room
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday 18th August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. The spokesman added that the death 'had been investigated' and that 'it is not suspicious.'
RELATED PEOPLE
Prime minister of Barbados says King Charles is a ‘man ahead of his time’
Mia Mottley praised his environmental and social commitment and noted his recognition of the atrocities of slavery
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin on Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘We Can Mourn the Queen and Not the Empire’ (Video)
Host also suggested reparations to British colonies since the late queen ”wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa“. The topic on “The View’s” mind Friday morning was Queen Elizabeth II’s death this week at the age of 96. While the talk show’s...
Former Graduate Student Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against The University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
A former graduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 28-year-old Rose Brown, has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the school, NBC News reported. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for North Carolina’s Middle District on Aug. 30. Brown accused several faculty members...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Caribbean nation will vote on removing King Charles III as head of state, its PM says, as Queen's death sparks new debate on impact of colonialism
Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister said the country will vote on removing the British monarch as head of state, and it is "not an act of hostility."
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat
Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
Along with the Queen, Britain is laying to rest a sacred national image that never was
In Britain, there has been a whiff of decline in the air for a long time, temporarily masked by the cheap synthetic scent of Boris Johnson’s cheerleader government. But it is now unmistakable. When people used to say the Queen was to be admired because “she does the job so well”, I never quite understood what that meant. As far as I could see, her job was simply to turn up, go through protocols and not go off script. But the truth is that what others saw was a display of confidence, coherence and continuity, when the country she ruled over had little of these. Hers was a sanitising presence against a backdrop of wars, economic crises, Brexit and Covid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond
Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
Heinz Ketchup will have to change iconic sauce bottles and join brands like Gordon's, Twinings and Bollinger in reapplying to King Charles III for their Royal Warrant following the Queen's death
Heinz will be forced to change its iconic ketchup bottles following the death of the Queen. The manufacturing giant, along with other high-profile brands such as Gordon's Twinings and Bollinger all face having to scrap the late monarch's coveted coat of arms from their packaging. The distinctive image depicts the...
Aboriginal activist says the Queen's death is a time to rejoice: 'We can’t mourn something that has colonised us for so many generations'
A controversial indigenous activist has sparked heated debate by declaring she won't grieve the Queen's death and views her legacy as an embodiment of colonisation. King Charles III was proclaimed the monarch's new leader following Elizabeth II's death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, aged 96. With the world mourning her...
Why Some People From Ireland, India Are Celebrating Queen's Death
People in former British colonies were quick to point out the monarchy's role in the subjugation of their countries.
‘A brutal legacy’: Queen’s death met with anger as well as grief in Kenya
In 1952, the then Princess Elizabeth was on a royal tour with Prince Philip at Treetops lodge in Kenya. Unknown to them at the time, she would receive news of her father’s death during that visit, and the forest lodge would long be remembered as the place where Britain’s longest-serving monarch “went to sleep a princess and awoke a queen”.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of Mary Lumpkin, The Formerly Enslaved Woman Who Liberated A Slave Jail And Turned It Into An HBCU
For years, Mary Lumpkin was forced to bear her enslaver's children and help him run his jail, but when he died and left the property to her, she helped turn the prison into a school for Black students. Around 1840, an enslaved child named Mary was sold to a man...
AOL Corp
The queen was not a gentle figurehead for many in Britain's former colonies
NEW DELHI — Just hours after the world learned that Queen Elizabeth II was dead, Twitter feeds across India exploded with angry demands for the repatriation of a precious diamond called the Kohinoor, which has become a symbol of Britain’s often bloody history of colonial conquest and rule.
Comments / 11