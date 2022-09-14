Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
cbs19news
Local BioTech company creates test to predict severity of COVID cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based company is leading the way in the fight against COVID. The biotech company, AMPEL BioSolutions, says it created a test capable of predicting which patients may experience severe cases of the virus. "CovGENE, the blood test, is something every doctor in America could...
cbs19news
AAA advises people to book their trips now rather than later
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Experts say that people should start booking their holiday travel plans sooner rather than later. CBS-19 talked with Morgan Dean with AAA. Morgan Dean says that people should start planning and making decisions now. Prices at this time will drop over time, but tickets...
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County sees COVID spike
A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
cbs19news
JABA preparing to open counseling office for Medicare enrollment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Medicare Open Enrollment is coming up, and the Jefferson Area Board of Aging is preparing to help people looking to sign up. JABA plans to open a 2,500-square-foot Medicare Insurance Counseling office next to Eddie Bauer in Fashion Square Mall. According to a release, this...
cbs19news
Seeking input on county's swimming beaches
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who spent time at Albemarle County’s swimming beaches or who has been thinking about going to them is being asked for some feedback. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for input on possible improvements...
cbs19news
Cville Pride brings back in-person celebration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Pride will be hosting its 2022 Pride Street Fair and Fun Day this weekend. This year’s event will be held at IX Art Park, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. According to a release, this is the return of the in-person Pride celebration, which...
breezejmu.org
JMU and Harrisonburg make efforts to assist local homeless population
There are 5,957 unhoused people in Virginia. In the U.S. as a whole, there’s an estimated 580,466, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Homelessness is a national crisis in the U.S., and it doesn’t only affect large, urban areas but smaller cities like Harrisonburg as well. Harrisonburg and JMU are working together to make a difference in the community regarding the local homeless population and shelters.
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
Augusta Free Press
UVA denies field pass for Hudson, the ODU mascot pup who will steal your football heart
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Hudson, a yellow lab puppy who has become the unofficial official mascot of ODU football, will not be allowed on the sidelines for the Monarchs’ game on Saturday at UVA. This will be why Virginia will...
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
cbs19news
Virginia enters fall ball with plenty of fresh faces
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia baseball could have used a big stack of "Hello, My Name Is..." stickers for their first week of fall ball. "It was kind of weird the first couple days, I had to introduce myself to everyone I saw because it's more new kids than returners," sophomore shortstop Griff O'Ferrall said, "It's definitely a different feel, but this group is already blended really well."
cbs19news
UVA Police working with FBI on investigation into noose found on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department says an investigation into who put a noose on a statute on Grounds last week is ongoing. According to a release, the department is working with the local FBI partners in order to enhance the video of the incident because of it potentially being a hate crime.
cbs19news
Celebrating fall with area corn mazes
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are two corn mazes in this area, one of which is already open for the fall season. Liberty Mills Farm in Somerset opened its 34-acre corn maze on Sept. 10. There are four trails through the maze, which has the theme of “The...
NBC 29 News
‘Carniville for Charlottesville’ kicks off September 18
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time for some raffles, food, and cotton candy. The ‘Carniville for Charlottesville’ is kicking off this weekend. On Sunday, September 18th from noon to 4pm, people can join in the festivities. South Wallace, Conery Schmidt, and Mae Schwab are all event organizers and UVA students.
breezejmu.org
Downtown apparel shop becomes 'The Spot' to be
A personable, North Main Street entryway characterized by social media handles and customer’s signage is inscribed into the once bare, white walls residing above Bluetique, now home to The Spot. The entrance is the work of Connor Rabin, the Harrisonburg streetwear and barbershop owner whose open arms and desire...
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Detour at 250/151 roundabout project postponed until Sept. 25
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The traffic detour planned at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) has been postponed a week. The delay will allow the completion of construction necessary to facilitate...
