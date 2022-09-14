Read full article on original website
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral
The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral.Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.The day marks the climax of what is being regarded as the biggest security...
Who is Samuel Chatto? Queen’s great nephew is 29th in line to the throne
The British line of succession is a fascinating one. From King Charles III to the Duke of Wales, there are plenty of royal family members who are in line for the throne and one of them is the late Queen’s great nephew, Samuel Chatto.Samuel, better known as Sam, is the son of former British actor Daniel Satto and Lady Sarah Chatto, who is the only daughter of the late Countess of Snowdon, Princess Margaret. As of 2022, Sam and his 23-year-old brother Arthur are in the 29th and 30th spots in the British line of succession.Both royals, along with...
Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh
The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
