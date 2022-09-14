ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Salt Lake City#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Whitehouse#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#American
Veronica Charnell Media

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Cadrene Heslop

Up To $20,000 In Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

The Biden Administration is providing help to Americans who have student loan debt. The first program will give some borrowers a one-year pause for repayment. This new relief initiative will give others up to $20,000 in student debt forgiveness.
money.com

Expanded Student Loan Forgiveness for Public Service Workers Is Expiring in October

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has been notoriously difficult to qualify for, with a 98% rejection rate among applicants. That is, until the Biden administration temporarily updated rules surrounding how student loan borrowers working in public sector jobs can qualify for debt relief. Last fall, the Department of Education...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

You can get a refund for any student loan payments you made during the pandemic, but a financial planner says you might be better off leaving that money on the table

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan lets borrowers...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Biden's disappearing student loan debt forgiveness pledge

President Joe Biden made a big splash with his announcement of a $500 billion-plus student debt transfer. In the weeks since the Aug. 24 move, the president has done his best not to disturb the political waters ahead of the midterm elections, barely mentioning the loan debt forgiveness plan. Fulfilling...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Support for student debt forgiveness drops if it means certain trade-offs: poll

Americans' support of student loan forgiveness drops if it means higher university costs, more taxes and primarily benefits higher income earners, a new poll said. Libertarian think tank Cato Institute and YouGov conducted the poll before President Joe Biden unveiled his administration's student loan relief plan. The poll said that 64% of Americans opposed debt forgiveness if it meant increased taxes, 76% opposed it if it meant higher tuition costs and 68% opposed it if it primarily benefited higher-income people.
COLLEGES
401ktv.com

Student Loan Forgiveness Helps Employees and Employers

Student loan forgiveness sounds too good to be true. But, what does student loan forgiveness mean for employers? It could be good news for employer benefit programs, and financial wellness. In any case, it’s likely to prompt employers to consider making changes to their benefits programs. This should be done with the guidance of a benefits advisor or consultant. Employees who find themselves unburdened by student debt may divert their dollars to other benefits, such as 401(k) plans.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy