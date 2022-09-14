ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Marvels: Brie Larson Explains The Trio Of Heroes’ Dynamic, Including Kamala Khan And Monica Rambeau

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cgkvm_0hvNevGR00

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been wild so far, and fans are definitely intrigued by where the massive property is heading next. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies directed by filmmaker Nia DaCosta . The Marvels which serves as a sequel to Captain Marvel , as well as Ms. Marvel , and WandaVision . And Brie Larson recently explained the relationship shared between the movie’s trio of heroes, including Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.

As the title of The Marvels suggests, Captain Marvel isn’t the only superhero who will be battling bad guys. She’ll be joined by her biggest fan Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and an adult version of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who each debuted in Disney+ shows. Brie Larson recently spoke to eCartelera at D23 about the upcoming blockbuster, where she revealed how different those two characters will be reacting to Carol Danvers. In her words,

They’re both coming from these interesting places. Ms. Marvel idolizes Captain Marvel but doesn’t really know the true Carol. And then you have Monica, who grew up with her but has a little bit of a resentment because of how much time has passed. So you have these very different projections of who Carol is and Carol is trying to navigate that world, trying to find herself.

Honestly, sign me up. Because while it’ll be fun to see the three very different sets of superpowers working together on the big screen, it sounds like the interpersonal dynamics at play during The Marvels are going to be just as intriguing. Is it July 2023 yet?

Brie Larson’s comments about The Marvels cameras she appeared at Disney’s annual D23 event. Plenty of thrilling updates about the MCU came out of the weekend ( like the cast of Thunderbolts ), with the stars of the shared universe doing press in the process. And while Brie Larson was careful not to reveal too much about her second Marvel movie, she did briefly speak about the trio of leading ladies and how they’re interacting. The juxtaposition between Monica and Kamala’s view of Carol could not be more different, as is their personal relationship to her.

Fans have been wondering about Carol Danvers and Monica’s relationship since the latter character reappeared in WandaVision played by Teyonah Parris. But while there were a few references to Brie Larons’s signature hero, it was unclear if they had been in contact since the events of Captain Marvel . It sounds like they haven’t kept in touch, despite their strong bond back in the 1990’s. But Monica is going to need some help to master her newly acquired superpowers .

As for Kamala Khan, she’ll no doubt be thrilled to meet her idol in The Marvels . Iman Vellani debuted on the MCU playing the title character of the Ms. Marvel series, with the finale’s post-credits scene featuring a twist ending and brief appearance by Brie Larson herself.

The Marvels is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 28th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Comments / 2

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
MOVIES
People

Brie Larson Says She's a 'Better Human' After Filming New Disney+ Series Growing Up

Brie Larson's new docuseries tells the coming of age stories of 10 young people who represent a wide range of lived experiences Brie Larson is opening up about the lasting impact of her latest project. The Captain Marvel actress, 32, spoke to PEOPLE Wednesday at the premiere of her Disney+ show, Growing Up, which premieres on Sept. 8.  Larson, who serves as executive producer for the non-scripted series, said that being able to tell the stories of ten young people featured on the project had deeply affected her as a person.  "I'm...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Iman
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm

Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away

If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Marvel Comics#Ms Marvel#Wandavision
Cinemablend

Zac Efron's Called His Baywatch Body 'Stupid,' But Reveals Now It Totally Messed Him Up

Modern action movies often come with the caveat that actors must be in extremely good shape to film. Dwayne Johnson and some other action stars regularly work out to keep themselves in incredible shape, but others do not enjoy going to such extremes. In fact, The Rock's Baywatch co-star Zac Efron really put himself through the ringer to get himself extremely fit for that film. It turns out that maybe wasn’t the best thing.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About Moment He Felt A Connection With His Late Father Amid Their Documentary’s Premiere

Most movie lovers are surely familiar with Robert Downey Jr., the man most famous for playing Marvel’s Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade. Of course, many cinephiles are probably also familiar with his famous filmmaker father, Robert Downey Sr., who passed away at the age of 85 last summer. (Shortly after, Downey Jr. paid tribute to his dad.) Before he passed, the prolific performer and his son were producing a documentary illustrious career. Now, amid its debut, the Marvel alum has opened up about a moment in which he felt particularly connected to his late father.
MOVIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer

Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon.  Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy