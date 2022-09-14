ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q107.5

Port of Dubuque Marina Closed to Public Starting Monday (Sept 19)

The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 24 with the gas dock operating under end of season hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque

Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
wanderwisdom.com

Off Shore Resort Review: A Mississippi Riverfront Hotel With Views

Kristina is a parent of two, writer, remote worker, and volunteer. In her spare time, she enjoys nature, trying new things, and lots of DIY. My family and I visited the Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa, in August 2022. I was about to turn 40; plus my son and I share a birthday. It was a great opportunity to take a short trip! I'm from Iowa, and love searching out Midwest vacation spots that are located on the water, within a few hour's drive, and have a "beachy" vibe. Surprise—there are more than you might think in the Heartland! I came across the Off Shore Resort, a property that was recently renovated (and has beautiful views of the Mississippi River), and booked a two-night stay before the kids went back to school.
BELLEVUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Galena, IL
Government
City
Galena, IL
KCRG.com

Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest. The driver...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Inmate convicted of assault escapes on work release

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, an inmate failed to report to the Dubuque Work Release facility as required. Police are on the lookout for 26-year-old Naomi Christine Oline who was first admitted to the work release facility on August 8th, 2022. She is 5′4” and weighs 193 pounds.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#City Council#Sand Prairie#Jo Carroll Energy
ourquadcities.com

No one injured in unplanned plane landing near cornfield Saturday

The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he’d have to think fast. Coussens, who was piloting his Lance Air 4 Experimental craft mid-morning Saturday, came down safely near a cornfield in the area of 145th Avenue west of Eldridge. Neither he nor his passenger were injured.
ELDRIDGE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters

Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
KWQC

Driver injured after his vehicle hits Western Dubuque school bus

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) A driver has been cited after rear-ending a school bus that was pulled over on the side of the road. It happened Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 151 at Monastery Road. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, the Western Dubuque bus driver was parked about three feet off the highway and was checking his bus after dropping off the last student.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings

A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Man cited after rear-ending school bus, no students on board

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies in Dubuque County said a 53-year-old man rear ended a Western Dubuque school bus Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at Highway 151 and Monastery Road at about 3:18 p.m. Deputies said the bus driver had...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
WIFR

GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
FREEPORT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy