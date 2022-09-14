Read full article on original website
Commanders Injury Update: Jonathan Allen Back at Practice?
Getting started on their Week 2 preparation, some key defenders were on the field, while another young training camp star looks to work towards his first appearance of the year.
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 23 Week 2 Player Ratings Update
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to form in the 2022 season opener this past Sunday, and he was rewarded with a bump in his Madden rating. The famed video franchise announced its first ratings update of the year ahead of Week 2, and Barkley earned a one-point increase to move up to 87:
Bleacher Report
Report: J.C. Jackson to Return from Ankle Injury, Make Chargers Debut vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will make his season debut on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Jackson missed the team's Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while nursing an ankle injury. Jackson, who underwent an ankle procedure last month, was...
Yardbarker
Jets HC Robert Saleh Doubles Down On His Comments
Things are still not looking good for head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets. They have lost six of their last seven games dating back to last season, including their 2022 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jets scored only one touchdown and nine total points in...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Deemed Lucky by Twitter to Escape with Win vs. Chargers
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a critical 27-24 victory over the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's divisional showdown and didn't turn it over once. On paper, that is an excellent day, especially since he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Yet sometimes the...
Bleacher Report
Chargers' Brandon Staley, Joe Lombardi Blasted for Conservative Calls in Chiefs Loss
The Los Angeles Chargers had the opportunity to steal a road win over the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, but instead, they fell short with a 27-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers held a 10-point lead in the third quarter before the team's offense grew stagnant. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Cole Beasley Fielding Contract Offers from 'Multiple' Teams
Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly generating "serious interest" from multiple NFL teams but has opted to remain a free agent while awaiting the "right opportunity." Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Friday that Beasley wants to join a Super Bowl contender and there's "no deal imminent" on that front despite contract offers from other clubs.
Bleacher Report
Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
Bleacher Report
Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
Bleacher Report
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Rib Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Cartilage
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed with a fracture to his rib cartilage. Head coach Brandon Staley announced the injury on Friday, adding Herbert will be listed as day to day. Herbert was sacked twice and hit eight other times during a Week 2 loss to the...
Bleacher Report
The NFL Continues to Become a Receiver-Driven League
The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are all off to great starts in 2022, thanks in large part to standout wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. Those three stars caught a combined 27 of the 33 passes thrown their way in Week 1 victories. Meanwhile,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players Who Need to See More Snaps in Week 2
Taking a look at the snap counts across the NFL in the season's first week is a revealing exercise. After months of hearing coach-speak and seeing snippets of action, we finally got to see how players will be utilized in games. Of course, coaches are always looking to make adjustments....
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Don’t waste your fantasy football free-agent-acquisition budget or give up your top spot in the waiver-wire order for just any player or unit, especially after Week 1 of the NFL season. With plenty of decent options available, strategically pick and choose your spots. Among Week 2 sleepers, you’ll see...
Bleacher Report
Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury
Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
Bleacher Report
How the Super Bowl Hangover Has Impacted Teams in the Past Decade
Whenever a team loses the Super Bowl, a popular refrain is that the franchise is built to return as soon as the next season. The reality, however, is a second consecutive trip often does not happen anymore. And then, the Super Bowl hangover takes another victim. During the last decade,...
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen Before October
The trade market will be relatively quiet in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but the rumor mill is destined to pick up speed as September rolls into October. Let's be clear: It's definitely not time to blow up a roster. Although snap reactions are enjoyable for both fans and media, a one-game sample size is a terrible way for front offices to manage a team. Executives must be more patient than us.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Week 2 of the NFL season got off to an exciting start. On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Los Angeles Chargers, notching a 27-24 win in an AFC West matchup. There were some impressive fantasy performances in that contest, and there will be plenty more on...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kurt Warner's Son E.J. to Make 1st Career Start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
Temple quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, will reportedly make his first college start Saturday against Rutgers. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Warner will replace D'Wan Mathis, who was benched after losing two fumbles during last week's 30-14 win over Lafayette. Warner, a...
Bleacher Report
Fox Sports' Erin Andrews Says Her Driver Fell Asleep at the Wheel During Week 1 Trip
Fox reporter Erin Andrews had an eventful trip to Green Bay ahead of her Week 1 assignment. On her podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews said she was on a conference call during her car ride from Chicago to Green Bay when she noticed her driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.
Bleacher Report
Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Downgraded to Out with Quad Injury for Week 2 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will miss the team's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a quad injury. Pittman was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday before sitting out practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. As the Colts' unquestioned...
