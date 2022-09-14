The New Orleans Saints–Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash Sunday had a lot of key players in question. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on a number of them late Saturday night, saying that Alvin Kamara was likely out for the Saints while Mark Ingram and Jameis Winston were likely in, while Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans were likely in for the Bucs. The key uncertainty was with Tampa Bay receiver Julio Jones (seen above at left Aug. 13 with teammate Keanu Neal), though, who Schefter called “a true game-time decision” requiring evaluation of his knee in warmups. Well, when the official actives and inactives came down, all of those reports held up, and Jones was ruled out as well, as ESPN’s Field Yates relayed:

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO