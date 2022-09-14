(Cedar City, UT) -- Police say a suspected drunk driver who crashed into another car in front of a Cedar City police station last week had been following the vehicle for miles. Quentin Redshirt was arrested after he tried to run from the scene. He is being held without bail on several charges including suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The people in the car that was hit told police he had followed them for miles in town and had hit them at least once.

