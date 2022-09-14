Read full article on original website
Related
890kdxu.com
Deadly Shooting Of 83-Year-Old Man Ruled Justifiable
(St. George, UT) -- The deadly shooting of 83-year-old Raymond Gladman by a St. George police officer has been ruled justified by the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force and Washington County Attorney. Gladman was moving from Sedona, Arizona to Bellingham, Washington when he was seen on video driving in circles at the Port of Entry between Arizona and Utah on Interstate 15. He ended up in a standoff with police for about 90 minutes before a sniper killed him. The man was pointing a gun at officers when he was shot.
VIDEO: FBI raids home in FLDS-connected town
The FBI conducted a raid Tuesday at a home in Colorado City, a town that's just across from Hildale on the Utah-Arizona border.
KSLTV
Southern Utah authorities searching for man last seen Sept. 1
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in the Santa Clara-Ivins area are asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who was last seen Sept. 1. According to the missing persons poster, Grant Isamu Okazaki, 37, was last seen in St. George, Utah. He is described as...
890kdxu.com
Alleged Drunk Driver Followed Car For Miles
(Cedar City, UT) -- Police say a suspected drunk driver who crashed into another car in front of a Cedar City police station last week had been following the vehicle for miles. Quentin Redshirt was arrested after he tried to run from the scene. He is being held without bail on several charges including suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The people in the car that was hit told police he had followed them for miles in town and had hit them at least once.
IN THIS ARTICLE
890kdxu.com
Woman Hit By Car on 2450 East in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they've arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a woman was hit by the vehicle the suspect was driving late Thursday night off 2450 East. This happened when the suspect hit the victim and struck two other cars. The woman was rushed to St. George Regional Hospital. It's not clear how badly she was injured. Authorities were able to open 2450 East around 2:00am.
POLICE: St. George man arrested after school threat
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George man has been arrested after police say he made threats targeting Tonaquint Intermediate School. The St. George Police Department (SGPD) reports that Jason Little was taken into custody on Tuesday after he threatened a SGPD school resource officer on Sept. 12. According to the agency, “those threats […]
Gephardt Daily
Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reporting to the Iron County Jail Saturday to serve a six-day misdemeanor sentence was arrested on six felony charges after officials say they found illegal drugs during an intake strip search. Kathleen Heun, 35, faces new charges of:
890kdxu.com
Back-To-Back Crashes In St. George Due To Not Yielding
(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.
890kdxu.com
St. George To Open Pedestrian Tunnel Near I-15
(St. George, UT) -- A new pedestrian tunnel will open in St. George along Interstate 15 to ease congestion at the intersection of Bluff and Main streets and Black Ridge Drive. The tunnel will also connect with the St. George paved trail system. The trail cost over three-million-dollars and the Utah Department of Transportation worked with the city to construct the tunnel.
890kdxu.com
Man In Critical Condition After Mountain Bike Crash
(Hurricane, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a 60-year-old man is in critical condition after falling from the JEM trail east of Hurricane. The accident happened Monday morning and it took two hours to rescue the man. Police say it appears he missed a switchback and went to the bottom of the ravine about 100 feet down, hitting his head.
890kdxu.com
Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash
(St. George, UT) -- St. George police say a motorcyclist is being treated at St. George Regional Hospital for a head injury suffered when he rear-ended a car last night. He was not paying attention and hit the back of the car according to police. The biker was also not wearing a helmet.
'Major' weather risk forecast for parts of Utah; expected flash floods
While storms moving in from the west will bring relief from record-breaking heat, many parts of Utah face potential flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.
890kdxu.com
SUU to Offer Self-Defense Course Created by Elizabeth Smart
(Cedar City, UT) -- Southern Utah University will offer what's called Smart Defense self-defense classes to students. Smart Defense is a a one-credit elective course offered during the fall and spring semesters at SUU. “SUU is honored to partner with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation as the first university to incorporate...
Comments / 4