Woman Hit By Car on 2450 East in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they've arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a woman was hit by the vehicle the suspect was driving late Thursday night off 2450 East. This happened when the suspect hit the victim and struck two other cars. The woman was rushed to St. George Regional Hospital. It's not clear how badly she was injured. Authorities were able to open 2450 East around 2:00am.
Back-To-Back Crashes In St. George Due To Not Yielding
(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.
Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash
(St. George, UT) -- St. George police say a motorcyclist is being treated at St. George Regional Hospital for a head injury suffered when he rear-ended a car last night. He was not paying attention and hit the back of the car according to police. The biker was also not wearing a helmet.
St. George To Open Pedestrian Tunnel Near I-15
(St. George, UT) -- A new pedestrian tunnel will open in St. George along Interstate 15 to ease congestion at the intersection of Bluff and Main streets and Black Ridge Drive. The tunnel will also connect with the St. George paved trail system. The trail cost over three-million-dollars and the Utah Department of Transportation worked with the city to construct the tunnel.
Police discover 7.3 lbs. of Fentanyl in St. George traffic stop
ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police say a traffic stop last weekend near the Utah-Arizona border resulted in a drug bust that saw authorities confiscate roughly 7.3 lbs. of Fentanyl. According to a posting on Facebook by St. George Police, that is roughly 30,000 Fentanyl pills. St. George...
Deadly Shooting Of 83-Year-Old Man Ruled Justifiable
(St. George, UT) -- The deadly shooting of 83-year-old Raymond Gladman by a St. George police officer has been ruled justified by the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force and Washington County Attorney. Gladman was moving from Sedona, Arizona to Bellingham, Washington when he was seen on video driving in circles at the Port of Entry between Arizona and Utah on Interstate 15. He ended up in a standoff with police for about 90 minutes before a sniper killed him. The man was pointing a gun at officers when he was shot.
Southern Utah authorities searching for man last seen Sept. 1
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in the Santa Clara-Ivins area are asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who was last seen Sept. 1. According to the missing persons poster, Grant Isamu Okazaki, 37, was last seen in St. George, Utah. He is described as...
Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reporting to the Iron County Jail Saturday to serve a six-day misdemeanor sentence was arrested on six felony charges after officials say they found illegal drugs during an intake strip search. Kathleen Heun, 35, faces new charges of:
Trial set for southern Utah man accused of rape, promoting 'pure seed' lineage
KANAB — A five-day trial has been scheduled in southern Utah for a man who prosecutors say used religious beliefs — including promoting the idea of a pure race line — to psychologically and sexually abuse a woman for years. Ross Wesley LeBaron, 79, of Kanab, is...
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 16, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
VIDEO: FBI raids home in FLDS-connected town
The FBI conducted a raid Tuesday at a home in Colorado City, a town that's just across from Hildale on the Utah-Arizona border.
'Major' weather risk forecast for parts of Utah; expected flash floods
While storms moving in from the west will bring relief from record-breaking heat, many parts of Utah face potential flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.
SUU to Offer Self-Defense Course Created by Elizabeth Smart
(Cedar City, UT) -- Southern Utah University will offer what's called Smart Defense self-defense classes to students. Smart Defense is a a one-credit elective course offered during the fall and spring semesters at SUU. “SUU is honored to partner with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation as the first university to incorporate...
