BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a high-pressure system has brought dry, stable air to West Virginia, resulting in mostly clear skies and temperatures within range for September. This trend will continue into today and this weekend. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s in some areas, within range for mid-September. Overnight, scattered clouds will move in, resulting in partly cloudy skies. We’ll also see patchy fog in some places, but most areas should have decent visibility. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with scattered clouds in the afternoon and evening. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, a few degrees above-average for mid-September. The summerlike weather continues into Sunday as well, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid-80s. So go outside if you can this weekend. Our region stays dry until Monday night, when a cold front pushes in and brings isolated showers into our area. Not much rain is expected, however (likely less than a tenth of an inch in most areas), and by Tuesday evening at the latest, our region should dry out. After that, the rest of the week should be dry and peaceful, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. This remains that way for most of next week. In short, the last weekend of summer will feel like the season, and barring an isolated shower or two, the quiet weather lasts into next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO