After coming back from a season-ending injury in 2021, junior Luke Johnson is making his presence known on the football field. The 5’11” running back rushed for a career-high 337 yards on 28 carries on Sept. 9, nearly breaking a 2008 school record held by Andrew Brewer. He scored five touchdowns as the Bulldogs romped past Mount Zion, 49-14.

MAHOMET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO