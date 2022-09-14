Read full article on original website
mahometdaily.com
Christie Clinic Photos: 2022 Mahomet-Seymour Cabaret
This photo album of the Mahomet-Seymour Cabaret is brought to you by Christie Clinic. Photos were taken by Maddie Grindley. To view the entire album visit https://mahometdaily.smugmug.com/2022-Mahomet-Seymour-Cabaret/.
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet Family Dentistry Athlete of the Week: Luke Johnson
After coming back from a season-ending injury in 2021, junior Luke Johnson is making his presence known on the football field. The 5’11” running back rushed for a career-high 337 yards on 28 carries on Sept. 9, nearly breaking a 2008 school record held by Andrew Brewer. He scored five touchdowns as the Bulldogs romped past Mount Zion, 49-14.
