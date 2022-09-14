ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

nowhabersham.com

Habersham County: Early voting dates, times and location

The November 8 general election is now less than two months away and election officials are getting ready. With the governor and other statewide offices on the ballot, along with a high-profile U.S. Senate seat, turnout is expected to be high. October 11 is the deadline to register to vote...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matter for September 16, 2022

The District 2 special election creates headaches for the Board of Elections officials. Historic Athens annual Porchfest returns on Sunday, October 2 - The team gets a preview from the executive director of Historic Athens. The panel discusses the week in news, including the plans for an east side library...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards

Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Clarke County, GA
Government
County
Clarke County, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school […] The post After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

ACC Commission Will Debate Short Term Rental Limitations

As rising rent prices strain Athens families, Athens-Clarke County commissioners will assess the possibility of short term housing limitations to alleviate housing pressure. Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz assigned the issue to the commission’s Government Operations Committee earlier this summer. Limitation supporters say that short term rental sites like AirBnB and VRBO cause a so-called ‘AirBnB effect,” increasing pressure on local housing stock. According to Forbes, the ‘AirBnB effect’ acts much like gentrification by increasing an area’s property values beyond the means of residents, many of whom are forced to move due to rising housing costs.
ATHENS, GA
#Election Local#Voting Machines#The Acc Commission#District 2
Courthouse News Service

Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant

ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
oconeecounty.com

Public Notice Major Sewer Spill September 14, 2022

Oconee County Water Resources was notified of a sewer odor near the Hwy 316 off ramp to Monroe Hwy on September14, 2019 atapproximately 11:00 a.m. The Water Resources Department personnel responded and found a sewer flow coming from a manhole in a wooded area approximately 1200 feet off of the 316 Exit to Hwy 78. As a result of the overflow, which was caused by debris in the gravity sewer line, approximately 14,258, gallons of wastewater was released into a small nearby creek tributary.
OCONEE, GA
accesswdun.com

UNG among top universities in the south

The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
DAHLONEGA, GA
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
pickensprogress.com

New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Land developer receives entitlements for 74-acre MPC in Winder

Atlanta-based land company Blue River Development LLC has received zoning and development approvals for the Royal Estates master-planned community in Winder. The subdivision, situated off Highway 211 at the end of the West Winder Bypass, is slated for 173 single-family homes. The 74-acre tract, which had been part of a family estate since the 1800s, was annexed by Winder in May.
WINDER, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: NPR's Nina Totenberg Discusses her New Book and her Journalism Career

NPR’s Nina Totenberg sits down with Alexia Ridley to talk about her new book, Dinners with Ruth, and her career as a journalist. Nina Totenberg is legendary for her work as a Supreme Court reporter. She's spent a long, storied career covering the Court, and rubbing elbows with the justices - some revered, some reviled. In her new memoir, she talks about her work and her friendships - especially her friendship with another legend - Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Tales from the Garden Returns - The Chaste Tree

Dr. Allan Armitage returns with another Tales from the Garden. Dr. A talks about the Chaste Tree and how the vibrant colored tree got its name. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Commerce police seek information in Tuesday shooting

One person was seriously injured in a shooting at Heritage Crossing Apartments in Commerce Tuesday night. Commerce police responded about 10 p.m. Tuesday to a shots fired call at the apartments. While officers were en route, a second caller reported a gunshot victim on U.S. 441 near Steve Reynolds Industrial...
COMMERCE, GA

