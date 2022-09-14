Read full article on original website
Mike Dean Accused Of Leaking Kid Cudi’s “ENTERGALACTIC” Album With An Unpleasant Surprise
Kid Cudi's follow-up to 2020's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen is due out in just a few weeks, but ahead of the scheduled release date, a leak has seemingly appeared online – though it's likely not the cut that Scott Mescudi wanted the world to hear. As...
Eminem Explains Tackling Criticisms For Being A White Rapper Doing "Black Music"
A Rap legend is helping XXL celebrate 25 years of publications. Eminem penned a detailed editorial for the magazine in honor of it observing such a massive accomplishment, and fans have been reeling from receiving information straight from the Detroit icon. The rapper spoke openly about his drug addictions, grieving the loss of his friend, the rise of his career, and his relationships with his peers. Em also touched on his previous animosity with XXL all those years ago when the magazine covered his come-up.
Machine Gun Kelly Flexes His Rapping Skills On EST Gee's "Death Around The Corner" Song
On his 21-track I Never Felt Nun album, EST Gee carried the majority of the songs on his own, though he did enlist help from artists like Jeezy, Future, Bryson Tiller, and Jack Harlow to assist him on a handful of the titles. Another – unexpected to some – name...
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out After Home Burglary
Tee Grizzley shared a video on Instagram, Saturday night, addressing the news that his Los Angeles home was burglarized two weeks ago. Looters reportedly smashed a window and stole over $1 million in jewelry as well as a heap of cash. News of the burglary comes following the death of...
Jennifer Coolidge Says Her "The White Lotus" Spray Tan Sent Her To The Hospital After She Felt "Really Weird"
The legendary actor told the story a week after winning an Emmy for her performance on the show.
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
50 Cent Reacts To Young Guru Saying Jay-Z Warned Roc-A-Fella About Fif
When 50 Cent entered the Rap game, even Jay-Z recognized that there was new blood in town. Back in the 1990s, New York was swimming with rising talents, many of which have earned current titles of "icons" and "legends." A handful of those hitmakers have gone on to become some of the entertainment industry's biggest moguls—including Jay-Z and 50 Cent.
Candice Swanepoel & Kanye West Are Dating, Sources Say It's A "PR Stunt" To Promote YZY GAP SHDZ
After they were spotted at New York Fashion Week together a few days ago, romance rumours began swirling around Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel and recording artist Kanye West. At the time, it was said that the duo was "super flirty" during their evening out on the town, even taking the 45-year-old's SUV back to the same hotel after the festivities came to an end.
Lil Keke Reveals Drake Cut Him A Check For Borrowing A Lyric
Once again, rappers are giving insight into how Drake moves behind the scenes, and this story comes straight from Lil Keke. The Texas rapper joined Willie D and Scarface on their Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast for a comprehensive discussion filled with gems, but a brief highlight about Drake was quickly snipped and circulated online.
Omarion Suggests Fizz Intentionally Dated Apryl Jones To Get Under His Skin
The B2K saga continues and this time, it's Omarion's turn once again to speak on the status of his relationship with his former groupmates. For years, it has been like a verbal tennis match of sorts between Omarion and former friends Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B. The quartet once stormed the charts and took over Pop-R&B in B2K, but more recently, they have made it clear that there isn't any love lost.
Julia Fox Claims She Dumped Kanye West Due To His "Unresolved Issues"
The whirlwind romance lasted for all of two months, but Julia Fox has not said the last of her relationship with Kanye West. The actress put her stamp on Hollywood in her own right before connecting with the mogul, but once she linked with West at the top of the year, Fox became pop culture's "it" girl. The pair reportedly met on New Year's Eve and spent weeks jet-setting, penning op-eds, and showing off their relationship from one runway or red carpet to the next.
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy
It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
Ye & Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Were "Super Flirty" At NYFW: Report
The roster of women that Kanye West has been attached to this past year continues to grow. First, the father of four was in a whirlwind entanglement with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox which saw her declare herself as his "muse" shortly before their sudden separation. He's also been linked to Bradley Cooper's ex, supermodel Irina Shayk, and he spent considerable time with Kim Kardashian-lookalike, Chaney Jones.
Just Blaze Refutes Narrative That He & Kanye Were In Competition During Roc-A-Fella Era
One of Hip Hop's most celebrated producers has sat down to walk fans through the highlights of his career. Just Blaze is responsible for many of our favorite classic hits and solidified his career when he worked as a producer for Roc-a-Fella Records. Back in the early 2000s, Blaze was instrumental in pushing "Chipmunk Soul," a genre that he helped pioneer, as did Kanye West. As two leading forces at the time, it was unsurprising that Ye previously suggested that he and Just Blaze were often competing.
T.I. Cracks Jokes About Son King's Arrest During Stand-Up Routine
There has been a bit of reckless behavior shared online from T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris's 18-year-old son, King. The family recently celebrated King's graduation and looked forward to all that he has planned for his future, but not long after, he was seen in a viral video arguing with a Waffle House employee.
Fabolous Gets His Nails Done In The Back Of A Maybach
Fabolous, born John David Jackson, has been in the rap industry for decades. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, the 44-year-old artist began receiving recognition for his talent when he was still in high school. Since then, he has paved the way for many artists in his area and still creates music for the masses.
Symba Connects With DJ Drama For "Results Take Time" Album Feat. Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & More
Earlier this year, DJ Drama showed out alongside the Dreamville crew on D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape, but as we head into the fall, the renowned Generation Now head has teamed up with West Coast rapper Symba for Results Take Time. The pair recruited names like Roddy Ricch, Fridayy, Rayven...
Bun B Explains How Pimp C's Respect For Tupac Almost Kept Him Off "Big Pimpin" Because Of Jay-Z Beef
Twenty-two years ago, Hip Hop was hit with a new single that would soon take over airwaves worldwide. It was then that Jay-Z shared "Big Pimpin," a track that hosted unforgettable looks from UGK, but according to Bun B, it was a collaboration that almost didn't happen. At the time, Hip Hop was still reeling from the deaths of iconic rappers Tupac Shakur and Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, and Pimp respected Pac so much that he wasn't initially on board with "Big Pimpin."
