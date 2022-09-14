Read full article on original website
Saint Rocco’s Artisanal Dog Treats
Saint Rocco’s Treats all-natural, five-ingredient line of artisanal, locally made dog treats are made weekly using the freshest human-grade ingredients and recipes in its gourmet dog kitchen concept.. Aptly called their "healthy 8," the treats are available in eight flavors (Meat Lover, Cheeseburger, Chicken and Sweets, Nuts, and Beef, Helt’s Honey, Carnivores’ Choice, Pepperoni Pizza, and Savory Red Meat) and sold in 16 and 32 oz. packages retailing for $19.99 and $34.99.
Chickpea dog treats
This is a healthy dog treat that's packed with nutritional benefits. The dough in this dog treat recipe can be prepared in two ways, baked or dehydrated. I am baking mine today, but I will also include the instructions (towards the end of my article) on how you can dehydrate the dog treats.
Easy no-bake peanut butter protein bites are the perfect back-to-school or work snack
These easy, no-bake peanut butter protein balls are a great recipe to make ahead for lunches and snacks.
Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Light and Crispy Almond Flour Waffles
If you’re counting carbs, yet find yourself yearning for weekend waffles, almond flour is just the ticket. One ounce of almond flour contains approximately 5.6 grams of carbs compared to the roughly 21 grams found in all-purpose wheat flour. Although it’s made from nuts, finely ground almond flour is light enough that with a few classic waffle tricks of the trade, like gently folding whipped egg whites into the batter, you can achieve the coveted airy texture of traditional waffles with relative ease. Because there’s zero wheat used to make the batter, that means these waffles are also gluten-free.
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Instead of spooning sauce on top of biscuits, this breakfast casserole bakes the biscuits right on top of the sausage-studded gravy. Smoked sausage, such as Conecuh, adds a rich smokiness to the white gravy. You can use regular sausage if you have it on hand, but consider sprinkling in a bit of smoked paprika to amp up those smoky flavors. For a bit of color, add handfuls of spinach; it'll wilt into silky threads that help give the gravy body.
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Pie
Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
Autumn Apple Recipes
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you love a delicious autumn apple recipe then you have come to the right spot! This is the place where you will find all of the best recipes that are made with crisp and delicious apples. Sweet, savory and everything in between, you are sure to find one that you love!
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
Recipe: Skillet Turkey Dog Food with Veggies
Homemade dog food is a healthier alternative to commercial diets for most pets. You can cater the meals to your dog's individual needs, and you can use the healthiest ingredients available. This skillet turkey dog food is made with vegetables, flaxseed, yogurt and other superfood ingredients. You can substitute a...
Vet Worthy Skin and Coat Hide-A-Pill for Dogs
Vet Worthy's Skin and Coat Hide-A-Pill dough for dogs is not an ordinary pill wrapper. This product is veterinary formulated and includes omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids for skin and coat support. Dogs will love the delicious smoked hickory flavored dough and pet parents will be happy that the hidden pill was so easy to give. A scoop is included to measure the dough. Simply scoop out the dough based on the dog’s weight and wrap the dough around the pill. The dough is sold in a 4-oz. jar and contains approximately 56 servings.
Chocolate Carrot Cake Cupcakes
These cute chocolate carrot cake cupcakes are simply bringing happiness in your kitchen! They smell and taste wonderful! Simple and really chocolaty, these cake cupcakes are very easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. For the cupcakes:. 1 package chocolate cake mix. 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened. ¼ cup...
Ice cream fans can enjoy cheaper ice cream with new Aldi alternatives including Crumbly Chocolate
Ice cream fans can get more bang for their buck come next week. Aldi is launching a new range of ice cream, inspired by popular chocolate brands Dairy Milk, Oreo and Flake. Each Aldi tub costs £2.29. This is in comparison to the cost of the branded alternatives which ranges from £3 - £3.25. This makes Aldi ice cream a tasty and cost-effective post-dinner treat.
