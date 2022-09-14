Read full article on original website
People
Jessica Simpson Shares Details Behind Her Fall Collection and Bold Campaign: 'Fashion Is Experimenting'
Jessica Simpson is bringing the bombshell this season. The new Jessica Simpson Collection for fall is a blend of bold colors and silhouettes with a bit of that California cool girl vibe that the star is known for. "I go through phases and stages based on how I feel in...
Target's Newest Collaboration Is With A Beloved Fashion Insider
Fashion editor Kahlana Barfield Brown kicks off Future Collective, a series of design collaborations with style and culture influencers.
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Hypebae
Marni's SS23 Collection Sets the Sky on Fire
Italian brand Marni has just revealed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection for New York Fashion Week. Putting on an inimitable display of fiery-hued garments, the latest mélange of garments are inspired by the sun’s continuous ebb and flow. Uber-saturated oranges, yellows and reds arrive in the form of sleek...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
7 best dresses for apple shapes 2022: from wrap to asymmetric
STRUGGLING to find the right dress to suit your figure? We've rounded up the best dresses for apple shapes that will accentuate and flatter your body whatever the occasion. Anyone with an apple shape will typically have a fuller midsection, a larger bust, and narrower hips so it's good to know how to tailor your fashion.
Heidi Klum Blossoms in Floral Dolce & Gabbana Look and Ankle Strap Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’
Heidi Klum made an entrance on the red carpet for last night’s live episode of America’s Got Talent at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. She is a panelist alongside Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandell with host Terry Crews. Klum arrived at the carpet wearing a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble which featured a one-shoulder flowing sheer top with an asymmetrical neckline silhouette and pink and red-hued floral patterns. Her outfit was paired with glossy latex black pants and ankle strap sandals of the same colorway by the luxury fashion house. Klum’s accessories entailed dazzling drop earrings and a...
15 Cute Amazon Fashion Dresses to Wear Now Through Fall
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to shopping for dresses, relying on one retailer is the best way to find reliable options. However, finding the one place with everything is rare unless it’s, of course, Amazon. Whether it’s a summer dress, cocktail dress, casual dress or shirt dress, Amazon’s fashion dresses make investing in one-and-done pieces seamless. You can expect a wide range of designs for every style and budget, as well as quality garments, feminine prints, and on-trend silhouettes that solve the between-season layering and dressing dilemma. Amazon’s dresses are fail-safe, multifunctional pieces that elevate your on-and-off-duty look come rain or shine. Plus, the fast shipping and easy returns— especially for Prime Members — are great cherries on top.
Swoon Over the Best Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023
Without a doubt, fashion's greatest accessory is a glamorous beauty look. There's no denying that when New York Fashion Week rolls around that statement couldn't be more true. Between the Alice + Oliva, Christian Siriano and Tommy Hilfiger shows (among many, many others), the spring/summer 2023 collections have ushered in a new era of beauty trends.
Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt. To amp up...
Blondes Have More Fun: The Blonds Close New York Fashion Week with Y2K Club Glamour, Sky-High Heels & Material Girls
If anyone knows the power of glamour, it’s certainly the Blonds. Designer couple Phillipe and David Blond have been mainstays in the fashion industry for years, renowned for their elaborate embellished creations worn by Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Rihanna — to name but a few. In fact, many of these women were on the Blonds’ moodboard this season. While simultaneously designing their Spring 2023 collection and creating photography book “The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy,” the pair rediscovered their own personal archives. A new inspiration ultimately became the duo themselves, reminiscing on their romantic meeting in Manhattan’s nightlife scene in 2000. “We fell...
Alice Temperley decided to divide her collection into two parts: a spring and a summer collection. “We believed that since they were two distinct narratives, they should be shown separately. Additionally, it makes sense from the standpoint of a buyer,” she said as she combed through rails in the basement of a lavish town house in West London.
‘Surprisingly sustainable’: fashion meets eco meets politics at New York fashion week
Three months after the US supreme court’s decision to reverse Roe v Wade, removing the constitutional right to a legal abortion that held for nearly half a century, the New York designer Gabriela Hearst took to New York fashion week to “statement-cast” Cecile Richards, a former president of Planned Parenthood, on her spring catwalk.
Nicky Hilton Goes Wild in Leopard Cutout Dress and Sharp Pumps at Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation
Nicky Hilton brought truly wild style to New York Fashion Week while attending Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation. Hilton entered the Highline Stages for the occasion in a metallic midi-length dress. The “365 Style” author’s pleated style featured a flowing skirt, as well as draped sleeves and two side cutouts that knotted in the center to create a plunging neckline. Giving the piece a wild finish was an allover leopard print, creating a single punchy statement. When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for a glamorous and chic finish to her outfit with a pair of black pumps. Her glossy patent leather...
As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands
I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
11 Charming Dresses to Wear as a Bridal Shower Guest
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Invited to a bridal shower and have no idea what to wear? Maybe you even have multiple on the calendar! Don't fret — you're in the right place for bridal shower guest dress ideas (and shopping links)! There […]
Tory Burch embraces flats and flowy form in new collection
NEW YORK — (AP) — With a spectacular Hudson River sunset as a backdrop, models wearing dusty colors streamed onto a cement runway, as Tory Burch’s vision for spring and summer 2023 came to life during New York Fashion Week. The open-air space at Pier 76 was...
The Zara x Narciso Rodriguez Collection Includes Slip Dresses & Bustiers
Update: The Narciso Rodriguez x Zara collection is available to shop in Australia now. In case you missed it, '90s minimalism is back by way of trends like tube dresses, sleek waistcoats, and all things slinky and timeless. While contrary to Y2K’s statement prints and colourblocking, the minimal look is perfect for this warmer period. From Posh Spice’s all-black fits to Kate Moss’ simple jeans-and-tee combos, one of the '90s era’s most iconic minimal moments has to be Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s floor-length slip wedding dress, designed by Narciso Rodriguez in 1996.
Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere
Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’. The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area. She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with...
