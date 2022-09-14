ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Troopers arrest Rochester woman who had loaded gun and heroin in her car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman was arrested and charged with possession of a gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday. State Police pulled over 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez around 3 p.m. for a forged plate in the Town of Webster. During the investigation they found an illegal 9mm loaded handgun and heroin.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — On September 15 around 11:30 a.m. officers were in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place when they heard gunshots being fired. When they arrived, the found 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to URMC where...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Three women sleep as two toddlers walked the streets

State Police out of Wolcott received a report of a five year-old boy and three year-old girl walking down the street alone in the Village of Wolcott on Saturday (9/10). The children were gone for between 45 minutes and an hour before being discovered. Following an investigation, three women residing...
WOLCOTT, NY
13 WHAM

Arrest made in fatal shooting at unsanctioned party in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last month. On August 21, officers found two people who were shot amongst a crowd of people on State Street around 2:30 a.m. One of them, 27-year-old Jameik Foster...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

17-year-old arrested for stabbing, killing 19-year-old in Williamson

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed and killed a 19-year-old boy Friday night on Ridge Road in Williamson. New York State Police arrested the 17-year-old around 7:45 p.m. after he reportedly stabbed the 19-year-old in the upper body. The victim was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital...
WILLIAMSON, NY
waynetimes.com

The traveling thief

The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
NEWARK, NY
CITY News

AG report: Simran Gordon shot first, no charges filed

Simran Gordon was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store in 2021. No charges will be filed in the death of Simran Gordon, who was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store at gunpoint in October 2021. Details of an investigation into the shooting by the state Attorney General’s Office that were released Friday found that Gordon was...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest Made in State Street Homicide

A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
ROCHESTER, NY
People

Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced

Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman with a hatchet

Rochester, N.Y. — The man convicted of brutally killing a woman in Rochester is headed to prison. Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, will serve 25 years to life for stabbing Heather Majors, 47, with a hatchet at least 77 times on Chili Avenue on July 10, 2021. Majors was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died two days later.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Shooting of Simran Gordon Justified

New York Attorney General Letitia James says her investigation into the death of Simran Gordon at the hands of Rochester police shows the officer who shot Gordon was justified. Gordon died after holding up the Family Dollar Store on West Main Street at Gunpoint. An employee called 911 from a...
ROCHESTER, NY

