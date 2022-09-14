Read full article on original website
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
WHEC TV-10
Troopers arrest Rochester woman who had loaded gun and heroin in her car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman was arrested and charged with possession of a gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday. State Police pulled over 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez around 3 p.m. for a forged plate in the Town of Webster. During the investigation they found an illegal 9mm loaded handgun and heroin.
Woman arrested for weapon and drug charges in Webster
Troopers from the New York State Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez for having a forged license plate.
Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
Rochester man in critical condition following overnight shooting
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — On September 15 around 11:30 a.m. officers were in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place when they heard gunshots being fired. When they arrived, the found 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to URMC where...
waynetimes.com
Three women sleep as two toddlers walked the streets
State Police out of Wolcott received a report of a five year-old boy and three year-old girl walking down the street alone in the Village of Wolcott on Saturday (9/10). The children were gone for between 45 minutes and an hour before being discovered. Following an investigation, three women residing...
17-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Alleged Stabbing in Williamson
A fight between to teenagers turned fatal in New York's Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the New York State Police (NYSP) were called to 4949 Ridge Road (County Road 103) in Williamson, New York at approximately 7:45pm on Friday, September 16, 2022. 4949...
Wayne County teen arrested for stabbing to death 19-year-old man, troopers say
Williamson, N.Y. — A Wayne County teenager was arrested for murder Friday after stabbing another person in the abdomen, killing them, troopers said. The 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, stabbed a 19-year-old man at 7:45 p.m. at 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson (Wayne County), according to a news release from state police.
13 WHAM
Arrest made in fatal shooting at unsanctioned party in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last month. On August 21, officers found two people who were shot amongst a crowd of people on State Street around 2:30 a.m. One of them, 27-year-old Jameik Foster...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $8,000 from Rochester non-profit
Investigators discovered she embezzled $900 in funds provided for work training programs and instead used it to pay off her rent.
WHEC TV-10
17-year-old arrested for stabbing, killing 19-year-old in Williamson
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed and killed a 19-year-old boy Friday night on Ridge Road in Williamson. New York State Police arrested the 17-year-old around 7:45 p.m. after he reportedly stabbed the 19-year-old in the upper body. The victim was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital...
waynetimes.com
The traveling thief
The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
AG report: Simran Gordon shot first, no charges filed
Simran Gordon was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store in 2021. No charges will be filed in the death of Simran Gordon, who was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store at gunpoint in October 2021. Details of an investigation into the shooting by the state Attorney General’s Office that were released Friday found that Gordon was...
iheart.com
Arrest Made in State Street Homicide
A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced
Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
13 WHAM
Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman with a hatchet
Rochester, N.Y. — The man convicted of brutally killing a woman in Rochester is headed to prison. Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, will serve 25 years to life for stabbing Heather Majors, 47, with a hatchet at least 77 times on Chili Avenue on July 10, 2021. Majors was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died two days later.
Two juveniles missing from children’s center in Chili
Deputies don't believe they are in any danger at this time, but they encourage anyone with information to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As News10NBC first reported, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is at the center of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerning checks sent to the Clerk’s office that were stolen, altered and cashed. Jim and Melissa Yates...
Rochester motorcycle club holds fundraiser to support fallen RPD officer’s family
The fundraiser will run at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink until 8 p.m.
iheart.com
Police Shooting of Simran Gordon Justified
New York Attorney General Letitia James says her investigation into the death of Simran Gordon at the hands of Rochester police shows the officer who shot Gordon was justified. Gordon died after holding up the Family Dollar Store on West Main Street at Gunpoint. An employee called 911 from a...
