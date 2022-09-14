Read full article on original website
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here's the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
