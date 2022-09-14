ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

0-9-3-1

(zero, nine, three, one)

The Arkansas Lottery
