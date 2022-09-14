Read full article on original website
Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street
Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street
Hereford police: Man in custody after threatening to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man is receiving medical treatment after police say he threatened to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm. The Hereford Police Department responded to the area of South 25 Mile Avenue near West 7th Street and Jackson Avenue. Police say the man had expressed intent...
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Hereford
A stabbing incident in Hereford has left two people in the hospital. Hereford police found a person in the Tierra Blanca Apartments with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, including his head. He received medical attention on the scene and was brought to an Amarillo Hospital with serious injuries.
Police Searching For Man
Amarillo Police need your help in trying to find a man on trafficking charges. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nicholas Christopher Scott for the trafficking of Persons-Continuous. He’s described as being 31 years old 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. If...
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
Shooting Death On Grand Street
Amarillo police are looking into a shooting incident near North Grand Street last night. Police were called to the incident on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 p.m.at an apartment complex finding 17-year-old Anthony Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed...
Police Hunt For Driver Who Struck, Killed Man In Wheelchair
Recently, we've seen more than one story of vehicle versus pedestrian incidents. These are incidents where a driver, for one reason or another, hits someone. Often, these incidents have ended in tragedy. Amarillo Police department released information today regarding an overnight incident that led to the death of a man...
3 teens arrested for murder of 17-year-old at north Amarillo apartment complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Friday, 11:47 a.m. Three suspects have been arrested and charged with the murder of Adam Jeremiah Maes, 17, on Wednesday night, Amarillo police said. Kezabien Mayes, 18, Javonne Mayes, 19, and a 14-year-old girl were all charged with murder. The girl was also charged...
Police investigate after 1 struck, killed by vehicle on I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an early Friday morning accident on I-40 in which a person in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to the 3200 block of I-40, North Frontage Road, at around 12:12 a.m. on Friday […]
Police investigate after North Grand Street shooting kills teen
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an ongoing investigation surrounding a Wednesday night fatal shooting on North Grand Street. According to the police department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of North Grand Street at around 11:26 p.m. on Wednesday on reports of a shooting. […]
Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted for human trafficking
Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct name of the suspect. The story is on file with the News Director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Nicholas Christopher Scott, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Trafficking of Persons — Continuous.” The […]
Victim, suspect flown to hospitals after a stabbing at Hereford apartments, police say
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing today in Hereford. Hereford Police Department said they were called of a possible stabbing victim to the Tierra Blanca Apartments and found a male with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg. He received medical...
Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo
Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Texas; police search for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Authorities in Texas said they are looking for a driver that hit and killed a man in a wheelchair. Police said 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore was in the outside lane of traffic when he was struck by a "vehicle that left the scene and has yet to be identified."
65-Year-Old Gregory Gene Moore Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Amarillo Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a major accident occurred near Interstate [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
New clear bag policy in effect for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year officials are enforcing a new “clear bag policy” for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. “Make sure before you leave the house that you’ve located your clear bag,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Amarillo Tri-State Exposition. “You don’t want to get all the way up to the gate and have to take all your items back to the car.”
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County police are asking for help finding a man wanted for indecent assault. Moore County Crime Stoppers said Julio Caldera Galicia is facing a criminal offense of indecent assault. While police don’t go into detail of the warrant, the offense could range from touching someone...
Amid Spike in Anti-Semitic Incidents, Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Rabbis
In Amarillo, a man threatened to “execute” several prominent rabbis in New York City, according to the U.S. Department of Justice in North Texas. On Wednesday, before U.S. Magistrate District Judge Lee Ann Reno in Amarillo, Christopher Stephen Brown pleaded guilty to threatening to murder three rabbis late last year, the DOJ said in a press release on Thursday.
‘We want to get back to twice a week’: City of Amarillo continues to see a staffing shortage with its residential trash collection
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been about a month since the City of Amarillo implemented new procedures for its residential trash pick up services. Last month, residential collections went from twice a week to now only once a week, the city blaming staffing shortages. The COA Public Works Department...
