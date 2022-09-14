MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life
04-12-25-39-43, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seven)
MassCash
11-15-16-21-24
(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
Megabucks Doubler
11-16-19-38-43-44, ST: 9
(eleven, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-four; ST: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Numbers Evening
1-5-1-6
(one, five, one, six)
Numbers Midday
4-7-0-1
(four, seven, zero, one)
Powerball
09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000
