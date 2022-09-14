Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University will pay nearly $1 million to the family of a young man who died after a 2021 fraternity hazing incident as part of a recent settlement agreement. The agreement with the family of Adam Oakes also requires the Richmond university to make additional changes to its fraternity and sorority life. The deal was approved Friday by the Fairfax County Circuit Court, VCU announced in a news release. “This is a blueprint to foster a safer and healthier community for students who are part of fraternities and sororities and to create a climate of respect and inclusion that is needed for academic success,” a joint statement from the family and university said. A police investigation found that Oakes, a 19-year-old who had received a bid to the Delta Chi fraternity, was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey in February 2021. The freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Oakes’ death was caused by alcohol poisoning. VCU expelled Delta Chi in June 2021.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO