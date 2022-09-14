ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

6-2-9, FB: 7

(six, two, nine; FB: seven)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
The Associated Press

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (two, two, four; Lucky Sum: eight) (five, three, one, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
LOTTERY
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#The Virginia Lottery
WDBJ7.com

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - About 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 in the fall of 2022 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office. To be eligible, taxpayers must...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

VCU reaches settlement with family of hazing victim

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University will pay nearly $1 million to the family of a young man who died after a 2021 fraternity hazing incident as part of a recent settlement agreement. The agreement with the family of Adam Oakes also requires the Richmond university to make additional changes to its fraternity and sorority life. The deal was approved Friday by the Fairfax County Circuit Court, VCU announced in a news release. “This is a blueprint to foster a safer and healthier community for students who are part of fraternities and sororities and to create a climate of respect and inclusion that is needed for academic success,” a joint statement from the family and university said. A police investigation found that Oakes, a 19-year-old who had received a bid to the Delta Chi fraternity, was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey in February 2021. The freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Oakes’ death was caused by alcohol poisoning. VCU expelled Delta Chi in June 2021.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Do you qualify for Virginia's tax rebate? How to check and when you'll get it

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This fall, approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers must file by November 1 and have had a 2021 tax liability. Starting...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy