Kansas State

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lotto America

09-13-15-29-32, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3

(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $22,610,000

Lucky For Life

04-12-25-39-43, Lucky Ball: 7

(four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seven)

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

Daily Pick 3

2-1-3

(two, one, three)

Super Kansas Cash

03-05-20-24-27, Cash Ball: 11

(three, five, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-10, White Balls: 8-24

(Red Balls: three, ten; White Balls: eight, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000

Powerball

09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000

