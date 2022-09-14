KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
09-13-15-29-32, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,610,000
Lucky For Life
04-12-25-39-43, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seven)
Pick 3 Midday
8-8-8
(eight, eight, eight)
Daily Pick 3
2-1-3
(two, one, three)
Super Kansas Cash
03-05-20-24-27, Cash Ball: 11
(three, five, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 3-10, White Balls: 8-24
(Red Balls: three, ten; White Balls: eight, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
Powerball
09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000
