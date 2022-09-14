ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

1-2-6, WB: 5

(one, two, six; WB: five)

