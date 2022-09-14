VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Bank a Million
04-17-25-28-30-32, Bonus: 21
(four, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two; Bonus: twenty-one)
Cash 5
02-09-20-32-40
(two, nine, twenty, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $284,000
Cash4Life
14-21-25-33-44, Cash Ball: 3
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-2-9, FB: 7
(six, two, nine; FB: seven)
Pick 3 Night
5-1-2, FB: 2
(five, one, two; FB: two)
Pick 4 Day
6-2-0-5, FB: 2
(six, two, zero, five; FB: two)
Pick 4 Night
1-4-4-5, FB: 5
(one, four, four, five; FB: five)
Powerball
09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000
