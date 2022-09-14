CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
09-12-16-30-34
(nine, twelve, sixteen, thirty, thirty-four)
Lucky For Life
04-12-25-39-43, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
Play3 Day
1-2-6, WB: 5
(one, two, six; WB: five)
Play3 Night
6-2-1, WB: 1
(six, two, one; WB: one)
Play4 Day
5-3-7-9, WB:
(five, three, seven, nine; WB: zero)
Play4 Night
7-9-2-2, WB: 4
(seven, nine, two, two; WB: four)
Powerball
09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000
Comments / 0