AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 3 Evening
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
Cash 3 Midday
5-3-6
(five, three, six)
Cash 4 Evening
2-3-8-5
(two, three, eight, five)
Cash 4 Midday
0-9-3-1
(zero, nine, three, one)
Lucky For Life
04-12-25-39-43, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
15-28-29-30-37
(fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Powerball
09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000
