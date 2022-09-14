ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles: Resurfaced footage shows ‘assassination attempt’ on monarch in 1994

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAALs_0hvNThpM00

Resurfaced footage shows the moment of an assassination attempt on King Charles III in 1994.

Decades before becoming King, the former Prince of Wales survived the attempt on his life in Australia .

Videos show him standing on stage in Sydney , when a man named David Kang shot two blanks at him with a starting pistol.

While Charles looked rather unfazed by the incident, within seconds, an entourage of personnel and bodyguards wrestled the shooter to the floor and removed him from the stage.

Kang was later found guilty of threatening unlawful violence.

