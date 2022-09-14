Read full article on original website
Federal lawmaker calls for investigation into HCA
A House lawmaker with oversight authority is requesting an investigation into Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare regarding alleged fraud and staffing issues at its facilities. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee's subcommittee on oversight, has asked HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to investigate whether HCA,...
A quarter of Americans are in favor of requiring insurers to cover gender-affirming care: Pew Research study
Around a quarter of Americans say insurance companies should be required to cover gender-affirming care, Pew Research Center found. In a recent survey of over 10,000 U.S. adults on transgender and gender identity issues, 27 percent of respondents said they would favor or strongly favor laws requiring healthcare payers to cover gender-affirming care.
Oversight panel created for 2 California hospitals after $29M settlement
Ventura County, Calif., supervisors initiated an oversight body on Sept. 13 to ensure the county medical system complies with billing federal healthcare programs following a dispute that cost the county $29 million, according to a Sept. 14 report in the Ventura County Star. The action follows the August disclosure that...
Taxpayers to likely pay for New Jersey unions' 20% health insurance cost increase
After hundreds of New Jersey public employees demonstrated at the state capital, unions there secured an agreement to limit the impact of a steep rise in their healthcare costs for 2023, meaning taxpayers are likely to pay the bill, according to a Sept. 15 report from Bloomberg. The New Jersey...
Average signing bonuses for 5 most recruited providers
Signing bonuses offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins averaged $31,000, up from $29,656 the year prior. Signing bonuses offered to nurse practitioners and physician assistants tracked in the review averaged $9,000, up...
Healthcare costs for employer-sponsored plans going up, survey says
The rate of increase for healthcare costs has slowed across multiple categories like medical and prescription drugs, according to a study conducted by New York-based integrated human resources consulting firm Buck. The company's 43rd National Healthcare Trend Survey identifies trend factors used by health insurers and third-party administrators to project...
More states mandating paid sick leave post-pandemic: 4 studies point to benefits
COVID-19 has spotlighted the importance of paid sick leave, with three states implementing paid leave laws after the pandemic's onset, according to a Sept. 16 article from the Pew Charitable Trusts. A recent New Mexico law requires private employers to give all workers — including part-time and seasonal workers —...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Benefit payments worth up to $4,194 to drop this week – see exact date
The next round of cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) checks for eligible Americans will be distributed this week. On Wednesday, Americans will get the second round of September direct payments, which are worth up to $4,194. Your birth date determines when you'll receive the benefits. Your COLA payments are deposited on the...
Baldwin tests positive for COVID-19
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) on Sunday announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely from quarantine. Baldwin, who is vaccinated and boosted, said in a Twitter post announcing the positive test that she is “only experiencing minor symptoms.”. Baldwin adds to the count of Democrat senators testing...
Average base salaries for 18 physician specialties
Average base salaries offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins were lowest among pediatricians and highest among orthopedic surgeons. The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced...
3 guarantees travel nurses would need from their hospitals to return
Some travel nurses who left full-time hospital jobs during the pandemic have no plans to return. But there is a subset of reachable nurses who say they would consider returning to a full-time bedside role if hospitals made certain guarantees. Hospitals heavily relied on travel nurses when the novel coronavirus...
Maryland health system invests $14M in minority-led organizations
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has committed $14 million to address disparities including economic development and food insecurity in its service areas. More than half its investees are Baltimore-focused, and 75 percent of are Black-led or Black- and woman-led. The financial commitment rests in 11 equity and fixed income...
Oregon health system lifts employee vaccine requirements
Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System has lifted COVID-19 vaccine requirements on its workers, the Bend Bulletin reported Sept. 15. When the state of Oregon initiated the requirement in October, 355 of the health system's employees applied for religious or medical exemptions. Not all were approved, and although the system offered remote work or unpaid leave to some, 180 workers quit, according to the Bulletin.
Florida lab owner admits to using Pennsylvania hospital for Medicare scam, two other fraud cases
A Florida lab owner has agreed to pay more than $97 million in restitution and forfeit more than $31 million and a luxury boat after pleading guilty to charges in three federal cases against him. Daniel Hurt, 58, admitted to his involvement in schemes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida,...
