Keck Medicine names system's first chief diversity and inclusion officer
Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California named Shannon Bradley the health system's first chief diversity and inclusion officer, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Previously, Ms. Bradley served as the assistant vice president and division director of diversity, equity and inclusion for HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division...
