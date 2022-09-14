ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
beckershospitalreview.com

A quarter of Americans are in favor of requiring insurers to cover gender-affirming care: Pew Research study

Around a quarter of Americans say insurance companies should be required to cover gender-affirming care, Pew Research Center found. In a recent survey of over 10,000 U.S. adults on transgender and gender identity issues, 27 percent of respondents said they would favor or strongly favor laws requiring healthcare payers to cover gender-affirming care.
beckershospitalreview.com

Taxpayers to likely pay for New Jersey unions' 20% health insurance cost increase

After hundreds of New Jersey public employees demonstrated at the state capital, unions there secured an agreement to limit the impact of a steep rise in their healthcare costs for 2023, meaning taxpayers are likely to pay the bill, according to a Sept. 15 report from Bloomberg. The New Jersey...
