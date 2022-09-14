Read full article on original website
More states mandating paid sick leave post-pandemic: 4 studies point to benefits
COVID-19 has spotlighted the importance of paid sick leave, with three states implementing paid leave laws after the pandemic's onset, according to a Sept. 16 article from the Pew Charitable Trusts. A recent New Mexico law requires private employers to give all workers — including part-time and seasonal workers —...
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
A quarter of Americans are in favor of requiring insurers to cover gender-affirming care: Pew Research study
Around a quarter of Americans say insurance companies should be required to cover gender-affirming care, Pew Research Center found. In a recent survey of over 10,000 U.S. adults on transgender and gender identity issues, 27 percent of respondents said they would favor or strongly favor laws requiring healthcare payers to cover gender-affirming care.
Taxpayers to likely pay for New Jersey unions' 20% health insurance cost increase
After hundreds of New Jersey public employees demonstrated at the state capital, unions there secured an agreement to limit the impact of a steep rise in their healthcare costs for 2023, meaning taxpayers are likely to pay the bill, according to a Sept. 15 report from Bloomberg. The New Jersey...
