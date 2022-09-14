Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 buyers will have a day-one patch to download
In a nutshell: Those who purchase an iPhone 14 when it launches this week will need to go through one extra step when setting it up. Like many other products these days, Apple's latest smartphone will receive a day-one patch to fix a few bugs. Apple also quietly released a security update for iOS 15.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Tesla still faces resource shortages and unhappy workers months after Musk's return-to-office mandate
Facepalm: Three months after Elon Musk blasted remote working and demanded Tesla workers get back in the office, the EV giant is reportedly still struggling with a lack of room and resources to accommodate them all. It's contributed to a fall in morale, leading the company to start monitoring employees' attendance.
