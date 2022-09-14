ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The 14 is on the “old” side of that dividing line. The “old” was good, and so is...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

iPhone 14 buyers will have a day-one patch to download

In a nutshell: Those who purchase an iPhone 14 when it launches this week will need to go through one extra step when setting it up. Like many other products these days, Apple's latest smartphone will receive a day-one patch to fix a few bugs. Apple also quietly released a security update for iOS 15.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
TechSpot

Go Speed

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot

mohammedmmidrees

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
MIDDLE EAST
TechSpot

JuliusNg

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
SPORTS
TechSpot

GoPro Hero 11 Black

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The GoPro Hero 11 Black is in many ways the ultimate in incremental evolution. It’s a better camera...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In App Purchases#Us Inflation#Advertising#Smart Phone#Ios#The Apple App Store#Ios 14 5#Iap
TechSpot

PPmag

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Looking at the heat needed for 16000 cores I had to see the architecture lingo in a correct manner. So it is an enhanced 5nm. nominally...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Dukemartin

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The attorneys general took a significant step toward the telecom company, so they could take some solid steps against the scammy...
SPORTS
TechSpot

saidaakhi

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
WORLD
TechSpot

HelloEmkas

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
TechSpot

Knowingabouttech

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

harddiskguru

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. (In terms of lasting longer) I need above USB 3.0. Size required is 1TB. I won't write a lot. I'd most likely write 500GB at the first...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

techvivekWP

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

phsouza

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Okay, my takeaway is that for gaming I could stick with DDR4 and be fine. But you're missing the mark here in productivity loads. Why...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

ali110

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

b0bIsFat

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy