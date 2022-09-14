ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, Kezal Earn Patriot League Weekly Honors

By Navy Athletics
 4 days ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Patriot League announced its weekly cross country accolades, and Navy runners Elizabeth Sullivan (Portsmouth, R.I.) and Mia Claire Kezal (Saco, Maine) were selected as the Runner and Rookie of the Week, respectively.

The duo helped Navy to a third-place finish in Penn State’s Spiked Shoe Invitational. The Midshipmen finished with 80 points as a team, finishing behind Syracuse (21 points) and meeting host Penn State (54).

Credit: Navy Athletics

Sullivan was the Navy’s top finisher at the Penn State Spiked Shoe Invite. She finished 11th overall in the individual competition with a time of 21:33.5 – just 1.5 seconds back of the top 10. The senior posted the fastest time in a 6K race of any Midshipmen this season by 19 seconds.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Kezal was the Navy’s top freshman finisher at the meet, posting a time of 21:54.3 in the 6K race. Her time was the top freshman time for Navy and the sixth-best among freshmen in the meet – tops among Patriot League competitors. The rookie finished 24th overall, earning Navy 20 points to help the Midshipmen finish third in the team standings. Kezal’s time is the top freshman performance of the season for Navy by nearly a minute (58.2 seconds).

Navy returns to action next Friday, as the Midshipmen host the annual Navy Invitational in Annapolis. The women’s 6K competition is slated for 6:00 p.m. at the USNA Cross Country Course.

