Camden, NJ

987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Three injured in two-vehicle Pleasantville crash

Three people were injured in a crash on Delilah Road in Pleasantville on Friday night. Adam Chen and Jean Exantus were each driving east on Delilah Road when Chen rear-ended Exantus in the area of Centerfolds, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Chen, 25, of Galloway Township, complained of chest pain but...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Lane Shifts in Camden City

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be continuing its gas main/services install in Camden City on Saturday Sept. 17 and Monday Sept. 19 through Friday Sept. 23. On Saturday, there will be a lane shift on Broadway between Market and Cooper streets. From Monday through Friday there will be a lane shift on Market Street between North Broadway & 4th Street.
NJ.com

What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD “Pastel Impressions,” works by Linda Crane, Renee Leopardi, Rita Michalenko and Linda Robinson, through Oct. 28. Glassworks by Peter Galetto, through Oct. 28. “I Should Be Over All the Butterflies,” portraits by Drew Dilks, through Oct. 28. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesunpapers.com

The danger of hoarder fires

The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Contaminated water study in NJ town needs more volunteers

PAULSBORO — The true reach and impact of drinking-water contamination from years ago in this Gloucester County borough remains unknown. To get a better picture of the potential health effects, researchers still need hundreds of individuals from the area to volunteer to be part of a blood study that's been running since last fall.
PAULSBORO, NJ
987thecoast.com

Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City

The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale

The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

