Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictor
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Atlantic & Cape May County, NJ Favorite ‘Trick Or Treat’ Candy
This was a truly sweet assignment. This week, we interviewed a number of residents in Atlantic and Cape May County, New Jersey in search of the best Halloween “Trick or Treat” candies. We wanted to share the results with plenty of advanced notice before Halloween, which is on...
987thecoast.com
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
Three injured in two-vehicle Pleasantville crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Delilah Road in Pleasantville on Friday night. Adam Chen and Jean Exantus were each driving east on Delilah Road when Chen rear-ended Exantus in the area of Centerfolds, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Chen, 25, of Galloway Township, complained of chest pain but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shifts in Camden City
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be continuing its gas main/services install in Camden City on Saturday Sept. 17 and Monday Sept. 19 through Friday Sept. 23. On Saturday, there will be a lane shift on Broadway between Market and Cooper streets. From Monday through Friday there will be a lane shift on Market Street between North Broadway & 4th Street.
Hammonton, Galloway, NJ, Men Indicted Following Lengthy Narcotics Investigation
A grand jury in Atlantic County has indicted two men following a lengthy narcotics investigation this past summer. Both 38-year-old Jason Cintron of Hammonton and 39-year-old Jovani Rodriguez of Galloway are facing a long list of drug-related charges. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on June 16th, search warrants were...
Investigation underway after decomposing body found in vehicle in Atlantic County, NJ
Two men have been charged for possessing and dealing drugs across Atlantic County while another investigation is just underway after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle from an apparent drug overdose in Egg Harbor Township. We'll begin with the latter case, as Egg Harbor Township Police announced...
2-alarm fire destroys Lawrence Township, NJ home
A 2-alarm fire has destroyed a home in Lawrence Township, Mercer County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD “Pastel Impressions,” works by Linda Crane, Renee Leopardi, Rita Michalenko and Linda Robinson, through Oct. 28. Glassworks by Peter Galetto, through Oct. 28. “I Should Be Over All the Butterflies,” portraits by Drew Dilks, through Oct. 28. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
thesunpapers.com
The danger of hoarder fires
The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
Contaminated water study in NJ town needs more volunteers
PAULSBORO — The true reach and impact of drinking-water contamination from years ago in this Gloucester County borough remains unknown. To get a better picture of the potential health effects, researchers still need hundreds of individuals from the area to volunteer to be part of a blood study that's been running since last fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Makes the Best Cheesesteaks in South Jersey? Check Out the List!
While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break. To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.
987thecoast.com
Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City
The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester commissioner pushes prosecutor to complete probe of dog’s death
The director of the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners is pressing the county prosecutor to speed up her investigation into the death of a K9 Ember, a three-year-old Golden Retriever used in arson investigations that died after being left in Fire Marshal Shawn Layton’s county vehicle. Frank DiMarco, who...
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale
The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
wrnjradio.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
Comments / 0