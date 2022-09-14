Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen Walters
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Schenectady Grocery Store Closes New & Much Needed One Opens in Rotterdam
Schenectady will be closing one of its grocery stores today, Wednesday, September 14th to make way for another one in Rotterdam that will open tomorrow, Thursday, September 15th. It has been a long time coming and residents are excited. The ALDI Grocery Store inside the Woodlawn Plaza closes its doors...
This Capital Region Town Adds Mobile Surveillance to Watch You! Cool?
Cameras are everywhere. Not just because of the technology on your smart phone but everywhere. Stores, banks, city sidewalks, intersections and the front porches of America are equipped with stationary cameras for safety and security reasons. Every move you make, every breath you take, someone's watching you. Now the city...
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
There’s a Secret New York Cavern With a Waterfall 100 Feet Underground
There's a secret cavern a little over an hour from Utica where you can see a breathtaking underground waterfall. Nestled 100 feet below the surface, Secret Caverns, founded by local civil engineer Roger Mallery, has a waterfall that brings visitors from around the world. The caverns in Cobleskill, New York have hosted travelers since their discovery in 1928.
Upcoming job fairs in the Capital Region
Four job fairs across the Capital Region will be held starting next week. The job fairs are Watervliet, Latham, and Albany.
albanymagic.com
Albany Airport to get Massive Upgrade [PHOTOS]
If you’ve ever flown out of some of the larger airports in the Northeast like Logan, JFK, or Philly, it’s always pretty refreshing when you know you’ll be flying out of Albany. Pick up and drop off is easy, you don’t have to walk miles between terminals and of course they have the area’s only Chick-fil-A.
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
Owners of closed Notty Pine opening new restaurant
The owners of the closed Notty Pine Tavern are opening up a new restaurant in Troy. The Pine is set to open at 814 Hoosick Road this fall.
This Spike Is Bad News For Credit Card Holders In New York State
You don’t need me to tell you that 2022 has been a year of brutal inflation. I can’t tell you how relieved I was to see gas prices here in Upstate New York fall back down into the $3.80s this week. From gas to groceries to housing, Americans are more worried about their finances than they have been since the Great Recession.
Clifton Park Druthers Brewing Will NOT Open Today (Sept 15th) As Planned
We have all been waiting for the brand new, stunning Clifton Park Druthers Brewing Company to open and today (September 15th) was supposed to be the big day. But according to their Facebook page, they aren't able to open it just yet. We are wrapping up construction and attending to...
nippertown.com
Pearlpalooza Hits the Streets Tomorrow, Empire Underground to Host After-Party
ALBANY — A night of live music hardly goes by without a good after-party, and that’s what’s going to happen following Pearlpalooza tomorrow. The Luka State is to headline a bill at Empire Underground immediately following the festivities outside at 7 p.m. Bad Mothers and Micky James are to start the after-party off once Phantogram leaves the outdoor stage.
Fall Spooktacular in Downtown Schenectady
Downtown Schenectady is once again hosting its Downtown Spooktacular. The free event is open to the public and hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?
There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show
A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
Love Storytown as a Kid? Schenectady’s miSci Exibit Will Take You Back!
Growing up in the Capital Region in the 80s, Storytown and then The Great Escape was my favorite to go to in the summer. They had everything we loved with a "fairy tale" theme. Some of my favorite rides are still there while other memorable structures are long gone. You...
Old-World Inspired Italian Restaurant To Open In Vacant Clifton Park Eatery
A vacant Clifton Park restaurant will be coming back to life with some old-world Italian fare. One of the things I love about Clifton Park is pretty much any chain store or restaurant you can think of, we have it. But the only negative to that is some days there are just not enough LOCAL bars and eateries to grab a great meal or a drink at.
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany
We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
