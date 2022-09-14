ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

There’s a Secret New York Cavern With a Waterfall 100 Feet Underground

There's a secret cavern a little over an hour from Utica where you can see a breathtaking underground waterfall. Nestled 100 feet below the surface, Secret Caverns, founded by local civil engineer Roger Mallery, has a waterfall that brings visitors from around the world. The caverns in Cobleskill, New York have hosted travelers since their discovery in 1928.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guilderland, NY
albanymagic.com

Albany Airport to get Massive Upgrade [PHOTOS]

If you’ve ever flown out of some of the larger airports in the Northeast like Logan, JFK, or Philly, it’s always pretty refreshing when you know you’ll be flying out of Albany. Pick up and drop off is easy, you don’t have to walk miles between terminals and of course they have the area’s only Chick-fil-A.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Macy#Toy Store#Crossgates Mall#Holiday Gifts#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Upstate New York#Whp Global
103.9 The Breeze

This Spike Is Bad News For Credit Card Holders In New York State

You don’t need me to tell you that 2022 has been a year of brutal inflation. I can’t tell you how relieved I was to see gas prices here in Upstate New York fall back down into the $3.80s this week. From gas to groceries to housing, Americans are more worried about their finances than they have been since the Great Recession.
nippertown.com

Pearlpalooza Hits the Streets Tomorrow, Empire Underground to Host After-Party

ALBANY — A night of live music hardly goes by without a good after-party, and that’s what’s going to happen following Pearlpalooza tomorrow. The Luka State is to headline a bill at Empire Underground immediately following the festivities outside at 7 p.m. Bad Mothers and Micky James are to start the after-party off once Phantogram leaves the outdoor stage.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
103.9 The Breeze

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
LIFESTYLE
KISS 104.1

New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles

Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
103.9 The Breeze

Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?

There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
ECONOMY
103.9 The Breeze

Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show

A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany

We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy