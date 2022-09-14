Read full article on original website
Packers.com
Packers elevate RB Patrick Taylor for gameday
The Green Bay Packers elevated RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday.
Packers.com
Inbox: Redemption is within reach
I just want Matt LaFleur to get another 13-win season. That puts you in the playoffs and would just be really cool that he got 13 wins every year as a head coach. I don't care about home-field advantage or bye weeks or No. 1 seeds or No. 6 seeds. Just get 13 wins. That means we can lay an egg four times and all is still good in the world. Relax, Packer Nation. It is a LONG season.
Packers.com
Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday. Head...
Packers.com
Packers Everywhere 'Give Us A Sign' contest winner chosen
After thousands of entries in the Packers Everywhere 'Give Us A Sign' contest, Oconomowoc, Wis., resident Karl Buschhaus was chosen as the winner for his caption "Every day is Leap Day at Lambeau Field!" The Green Bay Packers offered the contest to give fans the chance to submit their clever...
Packers.com
Inbox: They were the tougher, more resourceful team in adverse conditions
Only when I'm not in the mood for a beer, which is pretty rare, but it does happen. Guys, I could see the Packers and the Lions winning this week to even things out, right?. The entire NFC North at 1-1 after two games sounds about right to me. Benjamin...
NFL・
Nebraska fires defensive coach 1 week after ousting Frost
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”
Packers.com
'It's going to be electric' at Lambeau for primetime Packers-Bears
GREEN BAY – Three years ago, when Matt LaFleur coached in his first Packers-Bears game, there was a lot more in the air than just the rivalry. It was LaFleur's first game, period, as a head coach, and the first game of the entire 2019 NFL season, televised nationally in prime time.
Packers.com
'Four equals one' for Packers when rushing Bears QB Justin Fields
GREEN BAY – The Packers' coordinators and defensive assistant coaches met with the media over the past couple of days. Here's a summary of their key comments. We thought Pat played well. Three of the four were inside the red zone. Would have been four out of four but we missed a tackle. He stayed on course. He used different 'clubs' depending on where we were on the field. I thought he played well.
