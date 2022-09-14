Read full article on original website
Related
987thebull.com
Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer
PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
987thebull.com
Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed to death in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Justin Valdivia, died at a home on NE Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street around 1:30am. Police say the person who stabbed Valdivia was still on the scene, but they...
987thebull.com
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
987thebull.com
15 Arrested, Weapons & Drugs Seized In East Portland Sting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several law enforcement agencies are working together in East Portland to go after those committing crimes. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division, Portland Police Bureau and TriMet on the afternoon and evening of September 8th focused on the area of 122nd Avenue and East Burnside, an intersection with a high crime rate and the location of two shootings last month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
987thebull.com
Clark County Medical Examiner Asks For Help To Identify Man Found Dead
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for help to identify a man found dead in his home last month. It’s believed the man is 68-year-old James Smith. However, the medical examiner says it needs help finding Smith’s dentist and biological relatives...
987thebull.com
Driver Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges In Vancouver Crash That Killed Passenger
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges of vehicular homicide in a crash on I-205 in Vancouver that killed his passenger. A 17-year-old boy from La Center died in the wreck northbound near the 134th Street exit around 10:00pm on Thursday night. He has not yet been identified.
987thebull.com
Sinkhole In Pearl District Closes NW Everett Street For About Two Weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — A sinkhole in the Pearl District will keep Northwest Everett Street closed between 12th and 11th Avenue for about two weeks for drivers and cyclists. The Portland Bureau of Transportation says the hole is 8′ x 10′ wide about 4′ deep. Road crews...
987thebull.com
PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof
PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
IN THIS ARTICLE
987thebull.com
Hillsboro Tenants Worry About Rent Hike
Low income tenants in Hillsboro worry that a rent hike, will force them back into homelessness. “I lived in a truck for about a year and a half, running around Beaverton, Hillsboro, being chased from one parking lot to another,” said Michael Ebersole. He lives at the Alma Gardens apartments, but he’s gotten notice that his rent’s going up more than $360 a month.
987thebull.com
New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront
The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
Comments / 0