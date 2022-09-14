ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer

PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
PORTLAND, OR
Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed to death in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Justin Valdivia, died at a home on NE Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street around 1:30am. Police say the person who stabbed Valdivia was still on the scene, but they...
PORTLAND, OR
15 Arrested, Weapons & Drugs Seized In East Portland Sting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several law enforcement agencies are working together in East Portland to go after those committing crimes. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division, Portland Police Bureau and TriMet on the afternoon and evening of September 8th focused on the area of 122nd Avenue and East Burnside, an intersection with a high crime rate and the location of two shootings last month.
PORTLAND, OR
PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof

PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro Tenants Worry About Rent Hike

Low income tenants in Hillsboro worry that a rent hike, will force them back into homelessness. “I lived in a truck for about a year and a half, running around Beaverton, Hillsboro, being chased from one parking lot to another,” said Michael Ebersole. He lives at the Alma Gardens apartments, but he’s gotten notice that his rent’s going up more than $360 a month.
HILLSBORO, OR
New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront

The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
