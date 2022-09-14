Read full article on original website
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha stabbing, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was stabbed overnight. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Florence Tower at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in reference to a large pool of blood found in the parking lot. Officers couldn’t find a victim at first, but another call at 10:15...
News Channel Nebraska
Large pool of blood found in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department found a large pool of blood in a parking lot. OPD said officers were dispatched to 5100 Florence Boulevard on Sept. 17 for a suspected cutting after a call came in around 1:15 a.m. when a large pool of blood what found in the parking lot.
kfornow.com
Two Teens Were Arrested After They Were Caught In a Stolen SUV
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–An 18-year-old is in jail, suspected of driving a stolen SUV, while a 15-year-old with him is also facing theft charges. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Thursday about noon time saw a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and “J” Streets, after finding out a couple days prior that it had been reported stolen. Officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, at the Petro Mart near 23rd and “R” Street while he was refueling. Police say Garrett refused their commands, got back into the Jeep and took off.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police release photos of vehicle of man who tried to entice kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police think they know what vehicle a man was driving when he tried to entice two children near St. Michael Catholic School. On Tuesday, police were made aware of a man who had tried to entice two children walking near 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive.
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
1011now.com
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
WOWT
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to Prairie Wind Elementary, located at 108th Street and Ellison Avenue. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police searching for people who stole flags at Pound Middle School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two flags flying at half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II were stolen over the weekend, Lincoln Police say. Those two flags had flown at Pound Middle School near 48th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 until they were taken sometime between last Friday and Tuesday.
KETV.com
Caught on camera: Verbal argument leads to gunfire
Gunfire outside an Omaha laundromat was caught on camera and now investigators are looking for the gunman. The shooting happened about one in the morning of Aug. 11. It began with a verbal exchange in the parking lot near 46th and Cuming and store cameras picked up the exchange. “What's...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
klkntv.com
Teens caught with gun after Lincoln Police say they found a car used in earlier shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says Gang Unit Investigators caught a group of teens in a vehicle that was used during a previous shooting. LPD tells us they spotted the car near the 2000 block of North 28th Street Tuesday, just after 3:30 p.m. We’re told...
klkntv.com
Man tried using dumbbell to break windows at downtown Lincoln apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man pumped some iron in an attempt to smash windows at a downtown Lincoln apartment Wednesday evening, police say. Around 9:20 p.m., employees at Blaze Pizza near 13th and Q Streets reported hearing a pounding sound coming from outside. When employees walked outside, they...
klin.com
$12,000 Motorcycle Stolen From Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police were called to a home near 78th and Barrington Place around 5:45 Tuesday evening to investigate a burglary. “The owner of the residence reported that sometime over the previous day his 2021 Black Kawasaki Ninja 650cc motorcycle was taken from his garage,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
KETV.com
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
KETV.com
Lincoln police remove officer's authority following domestic incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer had his law enforcement authority removed Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the officer, who had seven months of service, had authority revoked after officials were made aware of a domestic incident. On Tuesday evening, the department said they were...
Woman who gave birth on the sidewalk and abandoned child in freezing weather is sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who gave birth to a little boy on a sidewalk on a below-freezing day and abandoned him has been sentenced to prison. According to WOWT-TV, a judge handed Trinity Shakespeare a prison term of two years and one day with 18 months of supervised release. She has reportedly received credit for 210 days of time served, and WOWT reports she could be released in March.
WOWT
Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
iheart.com
Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
1011now.com
LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer who had been with the department for just seven months has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation. Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department says it was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protection Orders and...
KETV.com
'15-year-old' undercover deputy catches man in child enticement
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County deputies said a 50-year-old man tried to entice who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Court documents show Wilfredo Gutierrez was actually communicating with an undercover deputy online. Gutierrez faces a felony charge — we're still waiting for the sheriff's office to provide...
