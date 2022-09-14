Read full article on original website
Related
Week 2 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
Trey Lance ready to bounce back after rainy Week 1 struggles.
NFL・
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
Packers-Bears Final Injury Report: Jenkins Could Make Debut vs. Bears
In a first in his comeback from a torn ACL, Elgton Jenkins was full participation at practice on Friday. He is questionable, as are Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari and Jon Runyan.
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers.com
Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday. Head...
Texans vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: 3 players upgraded
The Houston Texans upgraded the participation status of three players on Thursday’s injury report, the second of three injury reports ahead of the team’s Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Texans upgraded defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) from DNP to limited, defensive lineman Rasheem...
Green Bay Packers top receiver Allen Lazard returns to practice
Green Bay Packers No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard is returning to practice Wednesday after missing the team’s season opener. Packers
Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 2 against Packers
The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s prime-time game against the Green Bay Packers. There’s not too much to get into on the injury front given we’re in the second week, which is good news. But that’ll surely change down the line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview
What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
Yardbarker
Packers OL David Bakhtiari participates in 11-on-11 drills during practice Friday
The Green Bay Packers offensive line struggled in Week 1 sans their starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Bakhtiari was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice, and Jenkins was a limited participant. That seemed to indicate the pair might not start against the Chicago Bears in Week Two. The...
Comments / 0