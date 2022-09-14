Read full article on original website
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer NoodleDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Vehicle collides into power line, road closures expected for several hours
A vehicle collision into a power line caused the line to fall, entrapping the vehicle’s occupant, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Officer Edgar Figueroa, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, a call was received at 12:29 for a vehicle collision into a power line on Bouquet Canyon Road and Vasquez Canyon Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Sewage spill prompts beach closure south of Torrance
TORRANCE (CNS) — A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remained closed Saturday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Public Health first announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Sept. 7. Samples taken Friday still showed bacteria levels exceed state standards, officials said....
spectrumnews1.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona slated for weekend-long closure
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work — starting Friday evening — and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
Fire damages several palm trees near Hollywood Bowl
Firefighters quickly knocked down a "stubborn" fire near the Hollywood Bowl, an unusual sight for concertgoers, but no injuries or structure damage was reported.
Santa Monica Mirror
Safety Upgrades Coming to Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica
City Council awards contract for implementation of roadway repaving and improvement program. In Santa Monica, the City Council has approved a contract last week that would advance the city’s street improvement and repaving program as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The work will also add needed safety upgrades to several of the more dangerous roadways and intersections with the most traffic. The upgrades would begin in the first quarter of next year and end by the summer of 2023.
Pedestrian hit, killed on 110 Fwy in downtown Los Angeles
A man walking on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the 101 Freeway. All northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed for […]
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation
Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.
fox40jackson.com
Large fire breaks out at Hollywood Bowl following singalong concert
Trees caught fire at the Hollywood Bowl as people were leaving following a “Sound of Music” singalong Saturday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and rushed to put out a small cluster of palm trees that had caught on fire. LAFD asked the California Highway Patrol to close a lane of traffic.
Long Beach Post
Beach Streets draws tens of thousands after 2-year hiatus
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of East Long Beach with their bikes, scooters, skateboards or just their own two legs on Saturday afternoon, as they reveled in the excitement of the return of the popular Beach Streets event that shuts down major roads to vehicular traffic.
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
L.A. Weekly
Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]
One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
spectrumnews1.com
Southland gas prices tick up slightly
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429. The average price has increased 18.3 cents over the past 16 days, including four-tenths of a cent...
Northbound 110 Freeway in South LA reopens after man wounded in shooting, CHP says
Authorities briefly shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon a man was wounded in a shooting and then crashed.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Promenade street dining set to end Oct. 1
With just days left before the City of Santa Monica’s temporary outdoor dining ordinance — enacted in a rush during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — expires, to be replaced by a long term outdoor use ordinance, local service workers and restaurateurs are making an 11th-hour pitch to retain the right to serve food at tables placed on the roadway that runs through the Third Street Promenade downtown, but so far, the city has indicated it will not change course.
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
