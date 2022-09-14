ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Sewage spill prompts beach closure south of Torrance

TORRANCE (CNS) — A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remained closed Saturday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Public Health first announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Sept. 7. Samples taken Friday still showed bacteria levels exceed state standards, officials said....
TORRANCE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona slated for weekend-long closure

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work — starting Friday evening — and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
CORONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Santa Monica Mirror

Safety Upgrades Coming to Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica

City Council awards contract for implementation of roadway repaving and improvement program. In Santa Monica, the City Council has approved a contract last week that would advance the city’s street improvement and repaving program as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The work will also add needed safety upgrades to several of the more dangerous roadways and intersections with the most traffic. The upgrades would begin in the first quarter of next year and end by the summer of 2023.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian hit, killed on 110 Fwy in downtown Los Angeles

A man walking on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the 101 Freeway. All northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed for […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation

Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lax#Signage#Terminals#Tom Bradley#Lower World Way
fox40jackson.com

Large fire breaks out at Hollywood Bowl following singalong concert

Trees caught fire at the Hollywood Bowl as people were leaving following a “Sound of Music” singalong Saturday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and rushed to put out a small cluster of palm trees that had caught on fire. LAFD asked the California Highway Patrol to close a lane of traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Beach Streets draws tens of thousands after 2-year hiatus

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of East Long Beach with their bikes, scooters, skateboards or just their own two legs on Saturday afternoon, as they reveled in the excitement of the return of the popular Beach Streets event that shuts down major roads to vehicular traffic.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia

Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
2urbangirls.com

Worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
SOUTH GATE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]

One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
LANCASTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Southland gas prices tick up slightly

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429. The average price has increased 18.3 cents over the past 16 days, including four-tenths of a cent...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Promenade street dining set to end Oct. 1

With just days left before the City of Santa Monica’s temporary outdoor dining ordinance — enacted in a rush during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — expires, to be replaced by a long term outdoor use ordinance, local service workers and restaurateurs are making an 11th-hour pitch to retain the right to serve food at tables placed on the roadway that runs through the Third Street Promenade downtown, but so far, the city has indicated it will not change course.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy