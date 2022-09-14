Read full article on original website
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: Controversy over MPs being allowed to skip queue
A row has broken out over who is allowed to skip the queue to pay their respects to the late Queen. MPs and members of the House of Lords do not have to queue and can take four guests each to the lying-in-state. The majority of Parliamentary staff can also...
BBC
Russia's Wagner boss: It's prisoners fighting in Ukraine, or your children
A Russian mercenary boss has defended the idea of sending prisoners to fight in the Ukraine war after a video showed him recruiting at a prison. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said those who do not want to send convicts to fight should send their own children instead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Graves exhumed and Putin on counter-offensive - Ukraine round-up
A day after announcing the discovery of hundreds of graves near the recently liberated city of Izyum, on Friday Ukrainian emergency workers began the grim task of exhuming them in order to establish the cause of death of their occupants. The site, marked by hundreds of wooden crosses, was discovered...
BBC
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: An increasingly unequal relationship
Think of a giant pendulum that's swinging, ever so slowly, to and fro. It's been happening for centuries here. It swings one way and Russia looks west towards Europe, and the country sees itself as an undeniable part of European civilisation. Other times, the pendulum swings in the opposite direction...
BBC
Putin failing on all his strategic military objectives, says defence chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to subjugate Ukraine - "but that won't happen", Adm Sir Tony Radakin has said. The UK chief of defence staff also said Ukrainian forces were "fighting to maintain their integrity and to gain more of their country back".
BBC
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman not expected at Queen's funeral
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is no longer expected to attend the Queen's funeral, a UK Foreign Office source says. The source, quoted by Reuters, said the change was made by the Saudis. Human rights groups had criticised the decision to invite the Crown Prince, who is Saudi...
BBC
Train drivers set to resume strikes in October
Train drivers are set to stage more strikes in October as part of a long-running dispute over pay, the BBC understands. Drivers at 12 train companies are expected to strike on 1 and 5 October. Aslef, the train drivers' union, has not commented on the proposed industrial action out of...
BBC
Tobias White-Sansom: Family gets second post-mortem over Spanish death
A lawyer representing the family of a man who died in Spain believes his death was "not natural". Tobias White-Sansom, 35, originally from Nottingham, died on 31 July, five days after an altercation at a nightclub in Majorca. The family believes he was arrested by police, beaten and injected with...
