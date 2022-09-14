ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
WORLD
BBC

Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall

A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
WORLD
BBC

Graves exhumed and Putin on counter-offensive - Ukraine round-up

A day after announcing the discovery of hundreds of graves near the recently liberated city of Izyum, on Friday Ukrainian emergency workers began the grim task of exhuming them in order to establish the cause of death of their occupants. The site, marked by hundreds of wooden crosses, was discovered...
POLITICS
BBC

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: An increasingly unequal relationship

Think of a giant pendulum that's swinging, ever so slowly, to and fro. It's been happening for centuries here. It swings one way and Russia looks west towards Europe, and the country sees itself as an undeniable part of European civilisation. Other times, the pendulum swings in the opposite direction...
INDIA
BBC

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman not expected at Queen's funeral

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is no longer expected to attend the Queen's funeral, a UK Foreign Office source says. The source, quoted by Reuters, said the change was made by the Saudis. Human rights groups had criticised the decision to invite the Crown Prince, who is Saudi...
WORLD
BBC

Train drivers set to resume strikes in October

Train drivers are set to stage more strikes in October as part of a long-running dispute over pay, the BBC understands. Drivers at 12 train companies are expected to strike on 1 and 5 October. Aslef, the train drivers' union, has not commented on the proposed industrial action out of...
