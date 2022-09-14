Read full article on original website
Finns, Swedes Overwhelmingly Back NATO, Poll Shows
WASHINGTON — A new Gallup Poll released Friday confirms overwhelming support among Finns and Swedes for their nations' expected accession to NATO, while their views toward Russian leadership have turned "profoundly negative" as the war in Ukraine rages on. The survey found that 81% of Finns and 74% of...
Senegal's President Appoints Former Economy Minister as PM
Dakar, Senegal — Senegalese President Macky Sall reinstated the post of prime minister Saturday, appointing a former economy minister to the job two months after a tense legislative election in which Sall's ruling coalition lost its comfortable majority. Amadou Ba, a 61-year-old taxation specialist who has also served as...
More Canadians Do Not Want Monarchy to Continue
Canada has deep historical ties to Britain and many Canadians generally liked Queen Elizabeth II. But a growing number of Canadians do not want the British monarch to represent them. The risks that come with constitutional reform, however, mean there is little political wish for change. Britain colonized Canada beginning...
Ukraine, Food Security in Spotlight During UN Leaders Week
UNITED NATIONS — The annual gathering of leaders at the U.N. General Assembly is taking place this year in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and as the war in Ukraine heads into a possibly decisive period. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is skipping the Queen’s funeral to remain...
Live updates: Britain honors queen with moment of silence
LONDON — People across Britain have paused for minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her funeral. The government had encouraged people to spend a minute in reflection, either at home, with neighbors or in locally organized ceremonies. In Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, the line of mourners halted for 60 seconds. The queen is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from around the world.
Former HRW Head: New UN Rights Chief Must Prioritize Chinese, Russian Accountability
Geneva — The former executive director of Human Rights Watch is calling on the new U.N. high commissioner for human rights to make accountability for crimes committed by China in Xinjiang and Russia in Ukraine his top priority. Former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth Friday called China...
Iran president rules out meeting with Biden, saying it won’t be beneficial
Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, has ruled out a meeting with Joe Biden on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) this week, saying he saw no “changes in reality” from the Trump administration. Raisi underlined the firm position of his government and dampened hopes that a...
Ukraine War, Energy Issues Muddle Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Efforts
WASHINGTON — Armenia and Azerbaijan appear to have negotiated a cease-fire in the past day, pausing fighting that has reportedly killed more than 170 troops on both sides since fighting erupted earlier this week. Armenian officials announced the cease-fire starting Wednesday in a television broadcast. There has been no...
Vatican envoy comes under fire near Zaporizhzhia while delivering aid to Ukraine
Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, a top Vatican envoy, came under fire near the city of Zaporizhzhia while distributing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Vatican's news service reported Sunday.
Queen’s Death Prompts Commonwealth Nations to Question Monarchy Ties
The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has sparked renewed debate in many Commonwealth countries — most of them former British colonies — about their future ties to the monarchy. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Italy Storms Kill 10 Sparking Pre-Vote Climate Change Debate
ROME — At least 10 people died and four were missing after violent storms lashed central Italy, reports said Friday, pushing the issue of climate change up the agenda the week before elections. Water swept through towns and villages, turning streets into rivers after about 400 millimeters of rain...
Colombia's Peace Chief Meets With FARC Dissidents
Colombia's peace commissioner has met with leaders of a major dissident faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in a possible step towards peace talks, both sides said in a published statement. Latin America's most fearsome guerrilla group, FARC signed a peace deal with the state in 2016...
Uzbekistan, Central Asia Try to Redefine Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Samarkand, Uzbekistan — For much of its 20-year existence, some observers have suggested the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) could become an anti-Western bloc dominated by China and Russia. The group’s Central Asian members have complex collaborative relationships with the United States and Europe, though and Uzbekistan, the host of SCO, used its chairmanship of the event held in Samarkand September 15-16 to emphasize the group is not and should not be anti-American or anti-NATO.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 16
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:33 a.m.: In its latest Ukraine assessment, the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, is responding to the defeat around Kharkiv Oblast by doubling down on crypto-mobilization, rather than setting conditions for general mobilization.
Pelosi: Attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijan Are ‘Illegal And Deadly’
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, visiting Armenia Sunday, has condemned Azerbaijan’s recent attacks on Armenia, calling them “illegal and deadly.” More than 200 people have been killed in the border clashes. Speaking in Yerevan, Pelosi said the U.S. supports Armenian sovereignty and wants to know...
China's Xi Says 'Color Revolutions' Must Be Prevented
Chinese President Xi Jinping called Friday on members of a central Asian regional grouping, which includes Russia and Iran, to work together to prevent “external forces” from promoting what he called "color revolutions" — popular, pro-democracy uprisings in their countries. Xi made the comments in Uzbekistan on...
Biden, World Leaders Gather in London For Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
London — U.S. President Joe Biden described Queen Elizabeth II as “decent, honorable and all about service” as he and first lady Jill Biden signed a condolence book Sunday, ahead of her Monday funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey. “To all the people of England, all the...
Biden in London for Queen's Funeral
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in London where they will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Biden, who arrived late Saturday, is among hundreds of world leaders who are gathering in Britain to attend the queen’s funeral Monday. Biden and his wife are expected to...
Australia Probes Industrial Threat to Ancient Indigenous Rock Art
Sydney — Australia is investigating claims by First Nations groups that mining and manufacturing industries are threatening significant cultural sites. Indigenous settlement of Australia dates back an estimated 65,000 years. This vast history is documented in ancient songs, stories, dance and art, but development threatens part of the culture.
Turkish Regulator Criticized Over Public Service Video
Istanbul/Washington — Turkish media and LGBTQ groups are questioning a decision by the country’s regulator to classify a video from a coalition of conservative groups as a public service announcement. The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) voted to list a video promoting an event scheduled for Istanbul...
