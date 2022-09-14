Questions about Ryan Fitzpatrick's rumored waterslide injury turned awkward in call with Dan Le Batard

Over the course of his 17 NFL seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick was regarded as among the league’s more jovial personalities. After all, this was the guy who borrowed DeSean Jackson’s clothes just to make a press conference more fun.

But there are some subjects that Fitzpatrick isn’t willing to joke about, and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz unintentionally hit that topic during Wednesday’s call with the former NFL quarterback. Let this be known now: Ryan Fitzpatrick does not like to discuss waterslides and possible injuries on said waterslides.

Last year, a caller into 106.7 The Fan in D.C. claimed that he witnessed Fitzpatrick get hurt during a trip to a waterpark. And while there was virtually no credibility to the caller’s claim, The Le Batard Show crew figured it would be funny to at least get Fitzpatrick’s take on the subject.

Fitzpatrick, though, just wasn’t feeling that line of questioning at all.

With the first question, Fitzpatrick basically “no commented” Stugotz. And he really did not enjoy the follow-up questions. Again, Le Batard thought it would be all in good fun — just look at how he was dressed as Kane! But the entire interview was so awkward at that point that they just let Fitzpatrick end his call rather than let the uncomfortable exchange drag on.

NFL fans had plenty of thoughts on the whole call. Also, Fitzpatrick didn’t exactly convince viewers that his career did not end from a waterslide injury.

This was how Twitter reacted