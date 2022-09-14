Destiny 2 patch notes: Hotfix 6.2.0.3 makes many minor bug fixes

It’s been a few weeks now since the last major Destiny 2 update, which brought us Season 18. Since then, a trickle of bug fixes has been coming in every week, and this week is no different. Most importantly this week, the King’s Fall raid has had a whole bunch of fixes, alongside a few needed tweaks to armor, weapons, and abilities. Finally, there was an issue with the Epic Games Store version of the game that was preventing players from getting their hands on precious silver.

We’ll run you through the full patch notes, so you know if anything that’s been troubling you recently has been fixed. If you’re looking for more Destiny 2 content, or have been out of the loop for a while then check out our full Season 18 patch notes, or check when the weekly reset is.

Destiny 2 hotfix 6.2.0.3 patch notes

This patch has rolled out on all platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows via Steam and the Epic Game Store. Here are the full patch notes:

Activities

King’s Fall

Fixed issues where players could repeatedly die when revived during the Basilica and Oryx encounters while the encounter wipe happens.

Fixed an issue where the Overzealous Triumph requirement was unclear and could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where the selection of the rune during The Crux section of King’s Fall would prevent completion of the secret Deepsight weapon chest puzzle.

Fixed an issue where the King’s Fall carries stat was not being incremented.

Fixed an issue where the following buffs and debuffs were missing icons:

Aura of the Unraveler

Aura of the Weaver

Unstable Light

Channelling Corrupted Light

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where the Vallhund Exotic ornament had an incorrect tooltip and was missing from the ornaments screen.

Loreley Splendor Helm Titan Exotic has been adjusted to grant x1 Restoration.

From x2.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where a shaped BxR-55 Battler didn’t receive a Masterwork border when a player included two enhanced perks and an enhanced intrinsic perk.

Fixed an issue where Quicksilver Storm grenades could add permanent buffs to your character.

Quicksilver Storm has been re-enabled.

Telesto has been reprimanded.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where Stormtrance’s damage was not increasing over time while attacking.

Fixed an issue where Fists of Havoc could be activated while the player was in an active Ballistic Slam, resulting in a very, very… very long initial leap.

Fixed an issue where specific melee abilities (notably Shiver Strike and Thunderclap) were not activating at close range when using the Charged Melee keybind.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed a Silver sync issue on the Epic Games Store that blocked some players from completing Silver and entitlement purchases.

This round of fixes doesn’t address anything too major, but they do make the experience noticeably smoother, especially if you’ve been pushing into the King’s Fall raid. You can read these notes on the official Bungie blog.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.