Deathloop will seemingly release on Xbox soon

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
After being a PS5 console exclusive for the past year, it seems Deathloop might finally head to Xbox platforms.

Over on Reddit, user Immediate_Exercise27 shared a screencap of what appears to be an advertisement for Deathloop on the Xbox Live storefront (thanks, VG247). Selecting the ad results in a blank page, so if it’s real — which hasn’t been verified — it’s not up yet.

Regardless of whether this find is genuine, it’s probably only a matter of time before Deathloop ends up on Xbox Series X|S. The timed console exclusivity on PS5 deal between Sony and Arkane Studios came after Microsoft acquired Bethesda.

There’s no official word from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, or Microsoft about this, so take all of it with a pinch of salt. Regardless of how inevitable it might seem. Deathloop has also been available on PC for the past year, so getting added to Xbox Game Pass seems like a no-brainer.

While not the fan-favorite Arkane Studios title, Deathloop won over critics at launch last September — garnering an impressive 88 Metacritic score. Since then, there have been substantial updates, including a photo mode, various bug fixes, and much more. Anyone that delves in at this point will be playing an even better game than what was there last year.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

